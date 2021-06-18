Clever’s Jake Twigg has been chosen as a Class 3 First-Team All-State selection by the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Twigg compiled a.493 batting average during his senior season and totaled 53 runs by scoring 34 runs and collecting 19 RBIs.
Twigg drew 11 walks and was hit by a pitch 10 times to hike his on-base percentage to .598.
In addition, Twigg has been named to the All-Mid Lakes Conference First-Team. He’s joined on the First-Team by the Jays’ Tanner Bradshaw, Zack Garcia and Hayden Camp .
Twigg, Garcia, Bradshaw and Camp are all unanimous first-teamers.
Corbin Allen and Drew Hanafin are Second-Team All-Mid Lakes selections.
Garcia was 6-2 with a 2.74 ERA. He stuck out 61 and walked 24 in 46 innings.
Bradshaw batted .353 and drew 16 walks.
Langley batted .447 and topped Clever with four home runs and 32 RBIs.
Camp hit a team-high .479 with 22 runs scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.