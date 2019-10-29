Funeral services for Clifford Day will be officiated by Pastor Troy Hull at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at Barnes Family Funeral Home, Ozark, Missouri. Burial with full military honors will follow at Hopedale Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.barnesfamilyfunerals.com.
Clifford Eugene Day, 88, of Ozark passed away at home with his wife by his side. He found joy unspeakable and was full of glory when he met his Savior, Sunday morning, October 27, 2019. He was born January 23, 1931 in Ozark Missouri to Johnny and Alma Day. On November 20, 1954, he was married to the love of his life and his “rock”, Lois Workman. To this union two children were born, Leslie Day and Pammy Day-Moore.
Clifford proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was a devout servant of God, having first been an ordained deacon and then later gave his life to ministry. He was a minister to seven different churches, leading many to the Lord. He was most currently a member of Calvary Baptist Church where he would want them to know, he loved every single person and held them dear. He was a devoted husband and “Daddy” to two children, Leslie and Pammy, who believed the sun rose and set in him. All who knew him need only to look at his life to know the perfect order of Christian life: God, wife, children, family and then everyone else. He loved life and everyone who knew him, knew he also loved to laugh and have fun.
Clifford is survived by his loving wife, Lois (Workman) Day of the home; two children, whom he loved, son Leslie Day and wife LeeAnn of Ozark, daughter Pammy Moore and husband Don of Ozark. He loved all his grandchildren, Scott Day, Tara and husband Dustin Lane, Amanda and husband Eric French, Bryan and wife Amy Day, Don and wife Rosa Moore, Bobby and wife Kesha Moore, Johnny and wife Leigh Moore. He also held great joy for his 17 great-grandchildren and is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends galore. Clifford was preceded in death by his parents Johnny and Alma Day, brother Ward Day and wife Virginia.
Clifford would want to leave one parting request to all of you. He wants to see each and every one of you again, so he would like to extend a personal invitation to you to know Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior so you will be able to join him in Heaven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.