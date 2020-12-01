Ozark received a glimpse of what its future around the basket might look like in last season’s Class 5 Sectional double-overtime loss to Columbia Rock Bridge.
With senior center A.J. Elliott mired in foul trouble, Blaine Cline delivered 15 points on various moves in the paint, often in spectacular fashion. He looked every bit of a budding star and a college prospect while not backing away on the big stage. He had 13 points after halftime.
Cline is expecting a carryover effect into his senior season.
“I will try to build off the momentum from last year,” Cline said. “Last year was kind of inconsistent with a lot of things for me. But I did like the way I was playing toward the end of the season. This year, I feel like I know what I can do.”
“Blaine had a great stretch run at the end of last year,” coach Mark Schweitzer said. “He did a good job of simplifying his decision-making and being more aggressive scoring. We're hoping he has a really good senior year.”
The 6-foot-4 Cline may be a bit under-sized in the post on some nights. But boasting the footwork and athleticism of a guard, he figures to be able to free himself for high-percentage shots.
“He rises to the occasion when he has to go up against bigger competition,” Schweitzer said. “He's a great scorer against taller, athletic opponents.”
“We're a pretty small, dynamic team, so I will play against some 'bigs,’” Cline said. “I believe I'm pretty versatile. I can do anything for this team that we will need. I've always said, 'Nobody can really guard me.’ If I have 'bigs' on me, I've got guard skills and quickness to be able to score on them and I'm too big for guards. That carries over to my confidence, knowing there aren't too many people who match up well with me.
“I work on about every move in the book,” he added. “Wherever I am on the floor, I always have a move to go to.”
Cline has confidence Ozark will prove it can contend with the likes of Kickapoo and Nixa.
“It should be known the top three teams are those three teams,” he said. “We're not scared of them. We know we can beat them. I love this team. We know each other very well. We're versatile and are going to press teams with our quickness.”
