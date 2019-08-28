Dryer lint caused the fire than burned down a beloved pastry shop and restaurant in Nixa.
The Nixa Fire Protection District announced Aug. 28 that the cause of a fire at Lola’s Pastries and Eatery was lint igniting inside a dryer vent.
“The owner had placed the laundry in the dryer just prior to leaving for the evening. This was approximately 30 minutes prior to the 911 call,” Nixa Assistant Fire Chief Whitney Weaver said in a press release.
On Aug. 26, a neighbor called 911 just after 8:30 p.m. and reported flames coming from the building at 110 North Fort Street, just to the northeast of the intersection of Main Street and Missouri Highway 14.
No one was reportedly in the building at the time it caught fire, according to information shared on social media by Lola’s staff and by the Nixa Chamber of Commerce. No firefighters were injured.
In light of the cause of the Lola’s fire, the Nixa Fire Protection District offered some safety tips to the general public about preventing a dryer lint fire in the home or business:
-Check behind the dryer where lint has a tendency to build up. You should clean your dryer annually and perform inspections of the hose and vent for any blockages twice a year.
-A good habit to adopt during your laundry routine would be to clean the lint screen before and after every drying cycle.
-It is crucial that you never run a dryer without a lint filter, as this is removing a built-in defense against hazardous lint buildup.
-Any plastic or coiled wire foil dryer venting should be replaced immediately with rigid, non-ribbed metal ducts.
-For you own safety, consider running the dryer only when you are home and awake. It is also a good idea to keep a fire extinguisher in your laundry room, just in case something does go wrong.
-Make sure to test your smoke detectors every month and change the batteries when you change your clocks for daylight saving time.
