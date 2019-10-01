The Christian County Optimist Club hosts its 16th annual Coats for Kids winter clothing drive in the month of October.
Twenty collection points have been set up in Ozark, Nixa and Clever. While new and gently-used coats are the main items sought, the Optimist Club also accepts winter clothing items such as hats, gloves and scarves.
In 2018, Coats for Kids led to 666 coats being collected and donated to Least Of These Christian County food pantry. Donors at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Nixa led the way with 103 coat donations.
On Oct. 9, the Optimist Club will hold a joint ribbon cutting with Nixa Cleaners at 11:30 a.m. to celebrate Coats for Kids.
Coats will be cleaned and given to Least Of These, which will then distribute the winter clothing to clients in need.
Optimist Club Coats for Kids drop off locations:
Nixa Public Schools
Ozark elementary schools
Clever Elementary School
Central Bank of the Ozarks, Nixa (U.S. Highway 160 and Missouri Highway 14)
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Nixa
RE/MAX House of Brokers, 3745 S. Fremont Avenue, Springfield
Nixa Senior Center
