The Christian County Optimist Club recognized Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Nixa as the top collection site for Optimists’ Coats for Kids in 2018. Pictured, from left: Eva Brown, Bill Brown of the Christian County Optimist Club, Rev. Sarah Fotopulos of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Least Of These Director of Development Kristy Carter, Coats for Kids Chairperson Donna Hartman and Optimist Club President Frank Orellana.