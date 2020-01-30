A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Sparta Church of Christ. Cremation is in the care of Holden Cremation and Funeral Service, Sparta.
Cody Ray Hood, 24, died at his home on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
Cody came into this world the same way he lived life, on his own terms. He was born on March 25, 1995 (two weeks later than expected) to Robert and Jeania Hood, and he was greeted by three eager, older siblings. His arrival completed the family.
As a child, he brought laughter and joy with him everywhere. He was kind and full of imagination, spending his days masquerading as one hero or another. As he grew older, that light stayed with him, and he was a favorite with the children of family and friends. They were drawn to him, to his willingness to stop and play.
Cody was also very active and would throw himself wholeheartedly into whatever hobby interested him at the time (most recently it was smoking meats), and that same devotion was extended to his friends.
Life is not always kind and Cody struggled with his share of darkness. The loss of older sister, Nikki, and father, Robert, hit him hard, especially the loss of Nikki. She was his person, the one who understood him better than the others.
Then his world shifted again and life came after death as it always does. His daughter, Jasmine was born May 4, 2017, and daughter, Sophia, followed on Aug. 2, 2018. He found new purpose in loving his daughters, and he threw himself into building a stable life for them. A perfect day was one spent at home, surrounded by family, while he cooked for them.
The world is a little less bright without him in it, and he will be missed by so many.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Nikki Hood; his father, Robert Hood; and grandfather, John R. Sims.
He is survived by his two daughters, Jasmine and Sophia Hood; his mother, Jeania Hood; his brother, Corey Sims, and his sister, Heather Hood; other relatives and many friends.
