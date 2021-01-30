Kael Combs has defenders in a guessing game and he’s seemingly making them guess wrong no matter their choice.
The Nixa sophomore swingman continued to be in a very good place offensively Friday as he scored a game-high 19 points in the Eagles’ 59-35 triumph against perplexed Parkview.
Combs swished a trio of 3-pointers, upping his treys count in three games for the week to six. So much for sagging off of him along the perimeter and daring him to shoot from 3-point land.
“I think people underrate my 3-point shot. But they’ll find out,” Combs said. “They play me for the drive. I think they’re starting to see I can shoot the 3 when they play back on me.”
Combs actually doesn’t blame opponents for making him prove he can shoot from long range.
“All of last year I drove to the basket. I wasn’t a very good 3-point shooter,” Combs said. “Last summer, I worked on my shot a lot, from mid-range and 3-pointers. I got a lot of reps in. Me and (teammate Colin Ruffin) got 1,000-1,500 shots a day.
“I also think a lot of people don’t think I’m going to shoot 3s because I broke my hand (in early December). But I rehabbed well.”
“He's shooting the ball well,” coach Jay Osborne said. “His shooting has gotten a lot better since last year. I like his confidence shooting.”
Nixa (15-2) has many hot hands shooting 3-pointers. In wins this week against Greenwood, Webb City and Parkview, the Eagles made a combined 23 treys.
Nixa was 7-of-11 on 3-pointers to beat the Vikings for the third time in a span of 10 games.
The Eagles feel they are thriving by taking quality shots.
“When we get four or five reversals, I feel like we usually get an open shot,” Combs said. “We have good shooters. We’ll make those shots. A wide-open shot is always going to be a better percentage shot than having someone in your face and throwing up a not so good shot.”
Parkview’s Elijah Whitley surely would echo that sentiment. Whitley allowed the Vikings to play even with Nixa at 28-all. He scored 17 points in the first half, thanks to five 3-point goals.
“We didn't do a good job of making him uncomfortable in the first half. He was very comfortable,” Osborne said.
Whitley finished with 17 points and five 3-point goals. Defense by Kaleb Wofford and T.J. Sorgenfrei on Whitley picked up on him dramatically in the second half.
“I’m proud of Wofford and Sorgenfrei,” Osborne said. “We play a team defense. But those two (took turns) making Whitley work hard to even catch the ball. When he did catch it, he was out of position. They also good a job of ball-defense when he tried to take them to the rim.”
Nixa advances to Saturday’s championship game at 4 p.m. versus Kickapoo.
“Kaleb and Jason (Jones) haven’t won against Kickapoo their entire high school careers,” Combs said of Nixa’s senior starters. “To get them that first win would be pretty special.”
“Kickapoo has so many weapons,” Osborne said. “Our kids won’t back down from them or be awe-struck. We’ll battle.”
Nixa 59, Parkview 35
PARKVIEW (35) — Clark 2 0-0 6, Whitley 6 0-0 17, Glass 1 0-0 2, Beal 1 0-0 3, Harris 3 0-0 9. Totals 13 0-2 35.
NIXA (59) — Ruffin 4 2-3 12, Turner 1 0-0 2, Bray 1 0-0 2, Combs 6 4-5 19, Nelson 4 3-3 11, Jones 2 1-1 5, Sorgenfrei 2 0-0 6, Berry 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 10-12 59.
Parkview 7 15 8 5 - 35
Nixa 18 8 13 20 - 59
3-point goals - Whitley 5, Harris 3, Combs 3, Ruffin 2, Sorgenfrei 2, Beal.
