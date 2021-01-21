Kael Combs confirmed what some eyes swore they saw on the final play of Nixa’s 64-62 overtime loss to Kickapoo earlier this week.
With the teams tied at 62-all and Nixa in possession of the ball, Combs drove to his right against Isaac Haney with :10 remaining. As he took his second dribble into traffic that included Kickapoo’s Anton Brookshire, Brookshire stole the ball and drove for a winning layup with :03 to play.
No whistle blew, much to the disbelief of Eagles fans who thought Combs’ dribble went off the right foot of Brookshire. The ball bounced 10 feet toward mid-court, making for a perfect get-away for Brookshire.
An official was on each side of the court inside the half-court line, but neither made a call.
Here’s how Combs called the play: “I knew there was help coming from the wing. But I didn’t think (Brookshire) would get there that fast. As I was dribbling, I saw him come up and I tried to go through and he poked it out. Actually, we slowed it down on film and he kicked it. It was a kicked ball.”
Fans can make their own call. Nixa’s streaming of the game can be seen on http://citylinktv.com/channel/nixa-eagles.
Combs played a big factor in the Eagles being in position to knock off Kickapoo. The sophomore shined in the spotlight, scoring a season-high 19 points.
“That was probably one of my best games,” he said. “ I’m disappointed we didn’t get the win. To play like that against Kickapoo, though, felt good. I felt big out there.”
No matter who was defending Combs, he found success going one-on-one.
“Brookshire was on me at the beginning of the game. Then, they switched to (Cam) Liggins and he was on me most of the game,” Combs said. “I was feeling good. Whenever I got the ball, I looked to attack. I didn’t think anyone could stand in front of me.”
Combs has been in comeback mode. He suffered a fractured bone in his left hand in December that forced him to miss the Carthage Tournament, a win versus Blair Oaks and the first three games of the Blue & Gold Tournament.
While Combs was out, teammate Colin Ruffin gave insight that the left-handed shooting Combs was using his idle time to feel more comfortable using his right hand. But the fact that Combs went to his right on the final play against Kickapoo had more to do with the fact he’s felt natural dribbling right-handed as long as he can remember.
“I’ve actually always liked dribbling more with my right hand than my left,” he said. “I like to go to my right and then my left. (The time off) just made my right hand stronger. I did work on my right-hand floater. I feel confident now shooting that floater."
Upon his return from his injury, it took Combs a while to become a go-to guy again. He had just three points in his first game back against Hartville and four points versus Rogersville. All along, though, he felt part of the flow offensively with his teammates.
“When I came back for Hartville, I was way out of shape,” Combs said. “But I felt like we clicked as soon as I came back. We started right where we left off.”
