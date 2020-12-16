Kael Combs missed two of Nixa’s three games at the Blue & Gold Tournament a year ago after having wisdom teeth pulled. The Eagles forward’s status for this year’s Blue & Gold Tournament is in doubt after he suffered a fracture above the knuckles in his left hand.
The injury happened during a practice early last week.
Combs sat out all of Carthage Tournament this past weekend, will miss Nixa’s home-opener versus Blair Oaks tonight and may not return until the new year.
Reports are he will be idle anywhere from three to six weeks. Combs, a sophomore averaged 7.7 points a game last season. He played in the Eagles' season-opening win at Fayetteville, Arkansas, and posted 12 points, eight boards, four assists and two steals.
“Kael was a big part of our offense and we love him on defense,” forward Jaret Nelson said.
Nelson is among a handful of players who have stepped up their game and shined during Nixa’s 4-0 start. Coach Jay Osborne liked the way his players responded to Combs’ absence, as the Eagles won the Carthage Tournament championship.
“That’s why we coach all our kids, ‘Next man up,’” coach Jay Osborne said. “We tell the guys all the time they’re an ankle sprain or flu bug away playing a lot of minutes. We have some depth."
Guard Colin Ruffin is optimistic the left-handed Combs will return as a more versatile threat.
“I think he’ll be back better than ever because he’s been working on his right hand a lot,” Ruffin said. “It might be good for him because he’s going to come back with his right hand just as good as his left. I was watching him the other day and he was doing right-hand only workouts dribbling and finishing with his right hand.”
Blair Oaks is off to a 2-0 start this season and was 28-3 and a Class 3 State semifinalist last season. The Falcons have enjoyed four straight seasons winning at least 20 games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.