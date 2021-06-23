Have an event? Send the date, time, place and details to news@ccheadliner.com to be included in our next Community Calendar.
June 25
Front Porch Fridays
Nixa firefighters invite the public back to “Front Porch Fridays,” open invitations for families to visit Nixa fire stations from 7-9 p.m. on Friday nights in the summer. Fire stations will be open at 711 North Main Street, 301 South Nicholas Road and 1295 West Guin Road. As long as the doors are open and firefighters are not responding to an emergency, anyone is welcome to meet firefighters, take pictures with trucks and visit.
June 26
Clever Bluejay 5K
Register by June 26 to guarantee a T-shirt on race day. Proceeds go toward a scholarship for a Clever High School 2021 graduate. The 5K starts at 7:30 a.m. at Clever EleMiddle School, 401 West Inman Street. Prizes will be awarded to the top overall finishers and to the fastest runners in seven age divisions. Registration will be accepted up until 7:25 a.m. on race day. Register online at http://actnowracing.com.
June 26
C3 cornhole tournament
Grab your lawn chair and join the Ozark and Nixa Rotary clubs for a family fun event. Two-person teams will compete with an entry fee of $50. There will be prizes for the top three finishers. Food trucks and other family entertainment will be on site at the Nixa X Center, 701 North Taylor Way. Action begins at 2 p.m., and 100 percent of the proceeds benefit the Christian County 100 Club to support families of fallen first responders in Christian County. More information can be found by searching “Christian County Cornhole Tournament” on Facebook.
June 26
Clever Freedom Celebration
The Clever Chamber of Commerce hosts its community's 2021 fireworks show at Clever High School. Guests can begin arriving at 5 p.m. Browse the vendor booths and purchase some delicious food while celebrating the nation and the Clever community. Fireworks begin around dusk. For more information, find the Clever Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.
June 26
Nixa Sky High Fireworks
Come out and enjoy a community celebration and fireworks at 6 p.m. at Eagle Stadium at Nixa High School. It costs $5 per car to park on school property at the high school or Mathews Elementary, with proceeds benefitting the Nixa High School Band Boosters. Admission to the stadium is free, and there will also be a picnic area in the field to the west of Eagle Stadium. The concession stand will be open, and there will be live music from CC Rhythm and Psychobilly Cadillacs. More details are at http://nixachamber.com.
July 3
Fireworks in Billings
Come to the Billings City Park to see a fireworks display. Celebration the founding of a nation with a bang beginning around dusk. Admission is free.
July 10
Jurassic World
The Movies in the Park series continues in Nixa with a screening of “Jurassic World.” Movies are held at McCauley Park, 701 North Taylor Way. Bring your own lawn chairs and/or blankets and enjoy dinosaurs brought to life. Concessions will be available for purchase. Alcoholic beverages are not allowed. The event is weather dependent.
July 13
Hero in Training ages 6-11
The Ozark Police Department hosts a "bring your own bike" (BYOB) event at the police station, 201 East Brick Street, from 6-8 p.m. Kids ages 6-11 can ride their bike through an educational safety course, enjoy pizza, and have the chance to win a new bike. Register online at http://ozarkmissouri.com, or scan the QR code on the Ozark Police Department Facebook page. Pre-register to reserve a T-shirt.
July 15
Hero in Training ages 12-17
The Ozark Police Department hosts a teen event at the police station, 201 East Brick Street, from 6-8 p.m. Teens ages 12-17 can ride their bike through an educational safety course, enjoy pizza, and have the chance to win a new bike. Register online at http://ozarkmissouri.com, or scan the QR code on the Ozark Police Department Facebook page. Pre-register to reserve a T-shirt.
July 17
Sporting clays tournament
The Cosmopolitan Club of Ozark holds the Christian County Kids Benefit sporting clays tournament at the Ozark Shooters Sports Complex, 759 U.S. Highway 65 in Walnut Shade. Registration is at 9 a.m., with shooting starting at 10 a.m. Competitors will shoot 100 sporting clays. Ammo will be available for purchase on the day of the event. You can register or get more information by calling (417) 443-3093.
Have an event?
Send the date, time, place and details to news@ccheadliner.com to be included in our next Community Calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.