Community Foundation of the Ozarks presented a check to Nixa Parks for $1,900 for the development of a children’s sensory path at the Gardens at Woodfield. Community Foundation of the Ozarks made a pair of presentations to the city of Nixa at a city council meeting at City Hall Nov. 23.
Community Foundation of the Ozarks also presented the Nixa Police Department with $3,421 for “Operation Quad Cop” a fundraiser for the purchase of a four-wheeled ATV. According to Nixa Police Officer Brent Forgey (left) the ATV would be used in situations where a car would not work on rough terrain, and at special events and festivals.
