Early morning voters in Christian County did not get the jumpstart they were hoping for.
Computers at polling places from Billings to Sparta and everywhere in between reportedly experienced problems when polls opened at 6 a.m. The issue caused delays for polling workers who attempted to check-in voters at sites across the county.
The problem has reportedly been identified. Technicians from the Christian County Clerk’s Office are fixing the problem, and will begin to process voters as soon as they are done with the repair.
Voters in Nixa reported a line of more than 200 voters waiting at around 6:45 a.m.
One voter in Ozark reported that she had been in line since 5:45 a.m., and that voting at her polling place did not start until 7 a.m. Polls were schedule to open at 6 o’clock.
The polling places are scheduled to close at 7 p.m. Anyone in line at that time will be allowed to proceed through the line and vote.
The Headliner News' attempts to reach officials in the Christian County Clerk's Office on Tuesday morning were not immediately successful.
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft issued a statement on Nov. 2, the night before the election, reminding voters of three state statutes that will impact voters in this election. Ashcroft cited a law that prohibits anyone from wearing political apparel, including masks, hats or buttons, inside the polling place. Only voters and their children, poll workers and election officials and pre-approved poll watchers are allowed inside polling places. Another election law prohibits voters from sharing their ballots with others, which is why it is illegal to use your phone to take a picture of a ballot or to take a selfie inside the polling place.
“On Election Day, we urge voters to focus their political passion on their ballot instead of their apparel, and refrain from taking selfies or other photos in their polling place,” Ashcroft said.
Voters who encounter issues or have questions on Election Day are encouraged to contact the Christian County Clerk’s Office or call the Secretary of State’s office at (800) 669-8683.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.