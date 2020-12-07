Tyler Harmon found himself at the center of a tongue-lashing by Ozark coach Mark Schweitzer during a timeout at the Republic Tournament last Friday.
A Harmon foul at the front of Ozark’s full-court press drew the ire of his coach, as the Tigers were losing to Rogersville.
“Harmon making a foul 95 feet away from the basket, that’s not a smart play,” Schweitzer said. “He did it last game and did it again tonight.”
Harmon responded to Schweitzer’s scolding with solid overall play that led the Tigers’ rally from a 49-42 deficit to claim 60-51 win. The junior point guard scored 10 points in the second half and helped force repeated Rogersville turnovers down the stretch.
Harmon relates he takes constructive criticism from Schweitzer better than he does from mentors or peers away from the court.
“If my coach can tell me how to be better, I’m all ears,” Harmon said. “In basketball, that’s how I am. I always try to find the right play. But if I don’t find the right play, that’s when I take his constructive criticism and apply it as much as I can to my game.
“But when it comes to real life, I’m more of a hard-head,” he added.
Harmon is in his third go-around for Ozark, having been promoted to the Tigers’ varsity as a freshman. His playing time was steady last season, but he is expected to have a greater impact on this team. As Schweitzer uses his full rotation and filters players in and out, Harmon often stays on the court.
“Tyler seems to respond well to me. I can get on him and he knows I don’t mean it personally,” Schweitzer said. “I’m his biggest fan when he does the right plays and plays smart. That’s evidenced by how much I leave him out there. He gets a longer leash than a lot of other kids, in terms of making mistakes. Some kids may make a mistake and I pull them out. But Tyler tends to get a longer leash because I trust his effort and hustle and I know he makes great plays, too. I trust he’s going to make two great plays to make up for a bad one. He makes things happen.”
Schweitzer has gone on record starting Harmon reminds himself of himself from his own glory days. The comment gives Harmon a boost of confidence.
“If my coach sees himself in me, that’s a great feeling,” he said.
Schweitzer was a swingman as a prep at Reeds Spring and a shooting guard at College of the Ozarks. He likens Harmon to himself due to his intensity and playmaking ability.
“There’s no chill in him. He’s all go. That’s good, if you can think while you’re on the go,” Schweitzer said. “There are times he loses his brain and just goes. He’s got to be thinking at all times. We will get more consistency out of his decision-making because he’s growing as a player.
“These first two games (at the Republic Tournament) are better than how he played last year,” Schweitzer added. “He’s already surpassed where he was last year in my mind. We’re going to get the best out of him.”
