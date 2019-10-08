The Christian County Friends of the Library are probably best known for their semi-annual book sales, but the group wants Christian County residents to know that anyone can become a member of the group for as little as $6 a year and make a difference in their community.
Being an active Friends of the Library member doesn’t require a huge time commitment. Members can get involved by spending an hour or two sorting book donations each month, or by picking up a short shift at one of the book sales. If you’re short on time but are looking for other ways to help, you can purchase a T-shirt or book bag, shop from the book sale cart anytime at the library, or even attend the three annual meetings to help the Friends make decisions about what library projects to support.
The semi-annual book sale is one of the most popular events hosted at the library each year, and the Friends of the Library is the group that makes it happen. The fall sale opens to the public on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 8:30 a.m. and runs through the following Sunday, Oct. 13. Book sale hours are 8:30 a.m to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Most items are priced at just 50 cents to $1. For the first time ever, the book sale will take place at the Nixa Branch Library, located at 208 North McCroskey St.
Friends of the Library members can attend the pre-sale Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 4-8 p.m. for the best selection. Non-members can get a 2019 family membership for $10, or an individual membership for $6 at the door, or anytime at any Christian County Library branch. For the best bargains, attend the half-price sale on Saturday, Oct. 12. On Sunday, Oct. 13, attendees can fill a plastic grocery bag with books for $2.
The Friends of the Library have made some major contributions to the library in the past few years, including partially funding the cost of the popular picture book bins in the children’s areas at the Nixa and Ozark Branches, and the circulation desk at the remodeled Ozark Branch. Each year the Friends spend thousands of dollars to support projects that improve the library but don’t necessarily fit into the library’s budget. Every annual membership and book sale purchase supports these projects, and makes a difference for the library. But the Friends hope more members can give of their time as well. When you shop at the book sale this month, ask a cashier how easy it is to get involved.
