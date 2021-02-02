Nixa, Ozark basketball

OZARK'S MOLLY RUSHING tries to make a pass while defended by Nixa's Rhianna Gibbons on Monday.

Macie Conway’s intro to the Nixa-Ozark rivalry saw her dominate the proceedings while leading the Lady Eagles to 50-36 triumph Monday.

Conway put together a game-high 22-point performance, highlighted by 9-of-9 accuracy at the free-throw line. The Kickapoo transfer scored 20 points over the final three quarters.

Nixa (14-6) was 19-of-24 shooting free throws.

Ozark, which had won five straight in the teams’ series, managed only 11 points over the second and third quarters. The Lady Tigers, who netted 11 3-pointers while knocking off Mt. Vernon two weeks ago, had just two treys.

Moriah Putt netted 17 points to top Ozark (8-10).

Nixa 50, Ozark 36

OZARK (36) — Boggs 4 0-0 9, Hitt 1 3-4 5, Kent 1 0-0 3, Watson 1 0-0 2, Putt 6 5-6 17. Totals 13 8-10 36.

NIXA (50) — Bray 0 1-2 1, S. Conway 1 0-0 2, A. Kamies 2 5-6 9, Gibbons 1 1-2 3, Clark 4 1-3 9, M. Conway 6 9-9 22, Weaver 1 2-2 4. Totals 15 19-24 50.

Ozark  12  7   4  13 - 36

Nixa    10 13 11 16 - 50

3-point goals - M. Conway, Boggs, Kent.

