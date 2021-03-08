Macie Conway is confident her former Kickapoo teammates don’t hold a grudge against her for transferring to Nixa last summer.
“I’m still friends with everyone there and we talk on a daily basis,” Conway said. “There’s not any tension.”
Conway will go against her former Lady Chiefs teammates for the second time this season when Nixa travels to Kickapoo for a Class 6 Sectional matchup Wednesday.
Kickapoo (26-2) was ranked No. 2 in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association’s final regular-season poll. The Lady Chiefs have won eight straight against the Lady Eagles.
Conway helped Kickapoo to three of those wins against Nixa. Her march to 1,000 career points saw her average double-figure scoring during her freshman and sophomore seasons with the Lady Chiefs.
Both Kickapoo and Nixa (21-7) were taken to overtime at Districts last week. The Lady Chiefs edged Republic 81-73 for the Class 6 District 12 crown and the Lady Eagles came back to down Ozark 56-54 for the Class 6 District 11 championship.
Conway scored 20 points to help Nixa hold off Ozark’s upset bid.
Kickapoo and Nixa met once in the regular season, with the Lady Chiefs prevailing 78-55 in December. Conway had 13 points, while Bella Fontleroy’s 20 points topped Kickapoo.
Conway thinks the Lady Eagles can post an upset.
“I have confidence anything can happen and we can pull out a win,” she said.
The Nixa-Kickapoo winner will advance to the Quarterfinal round to play the Jefferson City-Springfield Central winner. Jefferson City is 20-2 and Central is 15-12.
