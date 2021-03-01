Hannah Cook isn’t dismissing the prospect of coaching, as she grudgingly faces the reality her playing days may be behind her.
Considering what Cook is currently calling a career, she won’t be surprised by any of her future endeavors.
Upon returning to Ozark last week to attend a ceremony in which her Lady Tigers jersey was retired, the 2014 Ozark grad revealed she is doing marketing work for a gator hunting outfitter in Sebring, Florida.
“My boyfriend owns a hunting outfitter and he hunts turkeys, gators, hogs and also fishes,” Cook said. “I take video and pictures of clients as they get 13-foot gators, while I’m on a small duck boat. It's pretty crazy. If you would have told me five years ago I would be around that, I would have said, 'You're lying.' I’d never been hunting in my life until about two years ago.”
Cook concluded her Ozark career with a Lady Tigers record 1,564 points and also enjoyed a glorious college career at Alabama. She went on to play as a pro in Greece for half a year and Iceland for a year.
“It was an experience,” Cook said. “I've always loved traveling. I’m so glad I had the opportunity to go there and experience new things. It's totally different. I got to go around Europe and got paid doing it. If you're young and have the opportunity, you might as well do it.”
It’s been more than year since Cook came back to the States and settled in Florida. She isn’t ready to close the book on her playing days, yet.
“That’s the ultimate question,” she said. “It's tough to turn away. You miss it every day you're not on the court. I can't keep my eyes off the game. I miss it so much. It's hard to stray away, I don’t think I can.”
Staying involved in basketball as a coach has been on Cook’s mind.
“That’s in the thought process,” she said. “We'll see where life takes me. You really never know.”
As for being honored by her alma mater, Cook was grateful and all smiles while surrounded by friends and family.
“I'm so thankful for this opportunity Ozark has given me,” she said. “What a blessing to come back to my old stomping grounds.”
