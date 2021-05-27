Christian Cooper followed up his silver-medal showing at the Class 1 State Golf Tournament last week by recording a hole-in-one at Millwood Golf Club this week.
Cooper aced the 105-yard No. 17 hole at Millwood. It’s his second hole-in-one.
“I landed it six inches short of the hole and it went in,” the Spokane grad said. “I’m excited about it. But in the end I just want to shoot lower scores and not worry about holes-in-one.”
Cooper made quite a run at ending his Owls career as a state champ. He fell one stroke short of a title, as his two-round total of 147 was second only to a 146 turned in by Orrick’s Dylan Cornstok.
Cooper mounted a comeback from a five-stoke deficit to Cornstock with three holes to play. Over the Nos. 16-18 holes, Cooper parred and birdied twice while Cornstock, bogeyed, parred and bogeyed.
“I was very happy with the way I closed,” Cooper said. “After the 12th hole, I was five back. I was trying as hard as I could, but I was going for second place at that point. I wanted to be sure I held that.”
Cooper’s approach shots to the green over the final three holes were exceptional.
“On 16, I hit an iron shot from 175 feet out to five feet and missed a birdie putt,” he said. “On 17, I hit an iron shot within a foot (of the hole) from 100 yards out. On 18, I hit an iron shot from 145 out to about 10 feet. I hit my irons good all day. But didn't get a putt to drop until the last two holes. My putting just wasn't there.”
The Class 1 tourney was hosted by Fremont Hills Country Club. The two practice rounds Cooper played prior to the tournament were the first he had ever played at Fremont.
“I play Millwood all the time,” he said. “Fremont is not a long course, but the greens are tricky and the fairways are tight. It's similar to Millwood. There is lots of trouble on the sides of the fairways.”
Looking back at his prep career, Cooper is glad he was able to stay at Spokane. The Owls did not pick up golf until four years ago. Cooper’s father, Clayton, helped bring golf to Spokane during his tenure as school board president.
“I might have moved, that was a thought,” Christian said, while speculating what he may have done if Spokane hadn’t started a golf program.
Cooper was 10th at State two years ago.
“Every year, I think I've gotten smarter on the course and more confident in what I am able to do,” he said. “That's helped me produce lower scores.”
Looking ahead, Cooper is intent on moving on to the college level. He’s currently pursuing an opportunity to play at St. Thomas in Miami.
“The warm weather would be nice, getting to play year-round,” Cooper said. ‘I think it would help with my consistency. I can improve every year.”
