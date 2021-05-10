The Christian County Auditor’s Office announced the launch of a new online transparency center powered by ClearGov, a leading provider of online budgeting and communications software for local governments.
The web-based tool provides residents with an easy-to-understand, interactive breakdown of the county government’s finances, as well as insights into demographics and much more. The transparency center is also optimized for use by citizens with disabilities who rely on assistive technology, such as screen readers and voice recognition software.
“Christian County believes that financial and operational transparency is the cornerstone of good government and strong, sustainable communities,” a statement from Auditor Amy Dent’s office reads. “The new online transparency center empowers citizens to see precisely how funds are generated and allocated, and better understand how the annual budget impacts the community programs and services they care about most.”
Website visitors can drill down to the budget line item level, and even view comparative analyses of similar counties.
“We are proud to have taken this proactive step toward a more open and accessible government and we’re excited to make this available to our community,” Dent said. “These days, not everyone has the time to attend public meetings. The transparency center will make it easy and convenient for interested residents to stay informed.”
Dent said the best way to learn more about the transparency center and Christian County’s finances is to go online and explore.
“We strongly encourage residents to visit http://www.christiancounty.cleargov.com today to see their tax dollars at work. You can also visit the county website and click on the ‘Transparency Center’ banner or view through the auditor’s website, http://www.christiancountymo.gov/offices/auditor,” Dent said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.