A St. Louis County court ruled that the man serving a life sentence in a former cold case murder received a fair trial and that he had the benefit of a competent legal defense team.
In an 89-page opinion issued Oct. 14, Judge John N. Borbonus III ruled that Gerald Carnahan, 62, was fairly represented when he was tried, convicted and sentenced to two life sentences without parole for the rape and murder of Jackie Johns of Nixa.
Jackie Johns’ car sat abandoned on U.S. 160 just north of Nixa June 18, 1985. Police found the driver’s door ajar, clothing and blood in the back seat and a tire jack with blood and hair in the trunk. The girl’s naked body was found by fisherman in Springfield Lake in Greene County a few miles away. An autopsy concluded that she did not drown. The killer hit her in the head with the tire jack, and then threw her body into the water.
For more than 25 years, Johns’ case left her family and criminal investigators searching for answers and closure.
Sgt. Dan Nash, an investigator with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, turned the key that unlocked the mystery of who killed Johns’ 20-year-old Jackie.
There were 25 allegations of error that Carnahan raised when he first appealed for post conviction relief in 2012.
According to Missouri Department of Corrections records, Carnahan is an inmate at the Potosi Correctional Center in Mineral Point.
Carnahan was represented at trial by Springfield attorneys Dee Wampler and Joseph Passanise over the course of a 10-day jury trial in September 2010. The trial moved to St. Louis on a change of venue.
“We are grateful to learn of this decision,” Wampler and Passanise said in a statement issued after the opinion came out on Oct. 16. “It was a difficult, complicated and unpopular case, but it is in the obligation of a defense attorney to zealously represent and defend a citizen accused of an unpopular crime, according to our Bill of Rights.”
The case, short on physical and even circumstantial evidence after going cold, hinged on crucial DNA evidence that Nash tested for and matched to Carnahan. A St. Louis County jury found Carnahan guilty of rape and murder Sept. 23, 2010.
According to the probable cause statement filed by Nash, Johns’ autopsy revealed she had died from blunt force trauma to the head and that evidence also suggested she was sexually assaulted. A DNA profile from an unknown subject emerged from a vaginal swab taken from the victim at the time her body was discovered.
Nash executed a search warrant on Carnahan Aug. 8, 2007, and obtained “several bucchal cell swabs” from him. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab in Jefferson City then “obtained a DNA profile for Carnahan” from that swab. Upon comparison, Carnahan’s DNA matched that of the DNA found with Jackie Johns.
The much anticipated trial got under way Sept. 13, 2010, after a series of delays. Wampler and Passanise opted not to have Carnahan take the witness stand to testify.
If Carnahan had testified, his prior criminal history would have been put into evidence. That was kept from the jurors until the penalty phase of the trial—after the verdict.
Nash said he and Christian County Deputy Loren Pope reconstructed all of the evidence that eventually implicated Carnahan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.