The Missouri Supreme Court extended an order suspending in-person court proceedings, but that doesn't mean a complete halt of the justice system.
The state's high court enacted an order to suspend in-person court hearings on April 1, which followed a statewide declaration of emergency enacted on March 13. The order has now been extended through May 15.
The Missouri Supreme Court order contains a clause allowing presiding judges in each count to, "exercise their discretion to conduct proceedings that do not require in-person appearances or in-person proceedings suspended as a result of this Order by teleconferencing, video conferencing, or other available technology."
In Christian County, Presiding Judge Laura Johnson is still hearing cases, as are Circuit Judge Jennifer Growcock and associate circuit judges Doug Bacon and Jessica Kruse. Christian County regularly employs video conferencing in criminal cases involving inmates from the Christian County Jail in Ozark. It's not business as usual, Judge Johnson said, but legal matters are still proceeding.
"The Christian County Circuit Court has been very successful at processing cases throughout this pandemic by using telephone conferences and video hearings. Certain emergency matters may be heard in person at this time," Johnson said. "Everyone is working hard to keep our cases moving as much as possible. We look forward to the time when we can begin holding in-person hearings in all cases."
The Missouri Supreme Court order contains exceptions allowing in-person court hearings for juvenile matters, including child abuse and neglect, adoption cases, orders of protection, child custody matters, emergency guardianship and other time-sensitive matters.
If you have an upcoming court hearing in Christian County between now and May 15, it's a good idea to check directly with your attorney about your case. You can also search for upcoming hearings related to your case using Missouri Case.net at https://www.courts.mo.gov/casenet/base/welcome.do.
