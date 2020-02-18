The Missouri Supreme Court set an execution date for an Ozark man convicted of a 1991 murder.
Walter E. Barton has an execution date of May 19. He was convicted of killing Gladys Kuehler, 81, of Ozark at the end of a 2006 jury trial in Cass County.
Barton, 64, lost an appeal to the Missouri Supreme Court in 2007, when the high court voted 4-3 to uphold the sentence of a March 2006 Cass County conviction of first-degree murder.
The Cass County trial resulted in the fifth trial for Barton, who was arrested by Ozark Police Oct. 9, 1991, when Kuehler’s body was found in her trailer in a bloody scene.
A coroner's report confirmed that Kuehler had been stabbed more than 50 times and that she had been sexually assaulted.
Barton was a former resident of the Riverview Mobile Home Park in Ozark. Kuehler was managing the trailer park. DNA evidence showed Kuehler’s blood on Barton’s clothing on the day of his arrest by Ozark police.
Records show that the Cass County jury deliberated for two hours and 20 minutes before returning with a guilty verdict.
Two prior attempts to try Barton failed in mistrials, and two convictions were set aside in appellate courts. Ron Cleek was the Christian County prosecuting attorney in 2006, and prosecuted Barton along with state prosecutor Mike Bradley. The trial was held in Harrisonville on a change of venue order.
"The trial was clean," Cleek said in 2006. "We went through the (previous) transcripts and avoided any problems along those lines."
In the second-penalty-phase of the trial, the jury recommended a death sentence. Prosecutors were able to introduce Barton's prior criminal history during the penalty phase.
Barton spent most of his life behind bars. He was incarcerated for assaulting a convenience store clerk in the 1970s. She later died of the injuries sustained in that attack, but her death occurred just after Barton was tried and convicted for assault. After being released from prison, Barton again assaulted another woman, and returned to prison in 1984. He was released in 1989, and was arrested for killing Kuehler two years later.
The Case County jury found in 2006 that Kuehler’s death “involved depravity of mind, and as a result thereof, the murder was outrageously and wantonly vile, horrible and inhuman.”
Barton moved for rehearings and post-conviction relief with the Missouri Supreme Court in 2007, 2008, 2013 and in May 2014. The U.S. Supreme Court denied Barton’s request for a case review on Nov. 18, 2019. The next day, the state filed a motion for an execution date.
Missouri’s last execution occurred Oct. 1, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.