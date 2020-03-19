The Christian County Health Department extends a warning to the general public in Christian County after two positive cases of the COVID-19 surfaced in Christian County March 18.
The health department reports that one of the cases is a “low risk of spread of the infection to the general public,” and is quarantined, along with others in their household that have been in close contact.
Residents of Christian County and surrounding counties are cautioned about the second case. That patient was reportedly exposed to COVID-19 by international travelers who have also tested positive for the coronavirus. That patient reportedly isolated himself when he developed symptoms.
However, persons are cautioned if they were in attendance for the third service at the James River Church campus in Ozark on Sunday, March 8.
“While risk of exposure is low because the patient was not symptomatic, we would like to notify attendees of this service that if they currently have or develop any symptoms that could be associated with COVID-19 they should contact their healthcare provider,” a press release from the Christian County Health Department reads.
The James River Church south campus is Ozark is the largest church in Christian County, regularly drawing thousands of worshippers every Sunday and Wednesday.
If you experience fever, dry cough and difficulty breathing, you are urged to call your healthcare provider to set up an appointment and/or receive instructions from medical professionals.
