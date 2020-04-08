The number of documented cases of the COVID-19 virus in Christian County held steady at 17 as of April 8, according to data from the Christian County Health Department and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Cases have been reported in Nixa, Ozark and Sparta.
Statewide, Missouri has experienced 53 deaths directly linked to the coronavirus, and the number of confirmed cases in Missouri reached 3,037 as of Tuesday afternoon. All 17 of Christian County’s cases were still considered active as of April 8. The total number of cases in Missouri climbed by about 300 from Monday to Tuesday, which was a smaller jump in diagnoses than the state had been experiencing.
“I think you’re seeing some success right now by what people are doing, staying at home,” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said. “I think the people of this state understand the seriousness of the situation and I think they will abide by these orders and will do the best they can. The majority of Missourians will do the right thing.”
There are 399,929 confirmed cases of the coronavirus across the United States, with 12,911 deaths and 22,539 patients considered to be recovered, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Parson said that adhering to social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control is the most important thing Missourians can do to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said that the entire state has 47 mobile testing sites for COVID-19, with more to be added April 8. The state government is using data from public and private lab tests to evaluate how it can best assist hospitals during the pandemic.
“It lets us to use data and analytics to see trends, and so we’re working very closely with our partners in academics, the Missouri Hospital Association, our federal partners, and we’re using that data to see where that curve is,” Williams said.
Each new diagnosis creates the possibility that a patient will require hospitalization, up to intensive care and use of a ventilator to help them breathe.
“The next thing we look at very closely, as the governor said, is our number of hospital beds and our number of ICU beds, because usually that lags about a week to two behind,” Williams said.
A statewide stay-at-home order for Missouri began April 6, and is scheduled to last until 11:59 p.m. April 24. Christian County, Ozark and Nixa have been under local stay-at-home orders since March 26.
The local governments recently strengthened their orders to match provisions in Parson’s order that limit the number of people who may be in a building where essential business is being done. The capacity is based on the building’s square footage. For most Christian County residents, the order will be felt when they shop for groceries or shop at other big box retailers.
Williams, like Parson, is hopeful that stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines will work to slow the spread of the coronavirus, so that Missouri’s COVID-19 caseload will taper downward.
“Our order goes out fo April 24, and that’s kind of a date in our mind that we’re very, very focused on as we look at the impact of the social distancing that the governor set in place weeks ago, and other municipalities, we are very hopeful that our testing and our data is going to show us that if we continue that for the next three weeks, that by late April, we will see that curve start moving in a different direction,” Williams said.
