A man in his 60s became the fourth Christian County resident to die of complications from COVID-19 over the Labor Day weekend.
According to the Christian County Health Department, the man had underlying health conditions before his diagnosis with the novel coronavirus, but that the disease was his cause of death.
The Christian County Health Department is monitoring 407 active cases of the coronavirus. It received notifications of 115 new cases confirmed through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing by medical providers over the Labor Day weekend. So far in the month of September, there have been 211 COVID-19 cases reported to the Christian County Health Department.
There have been 26 Christian County residents sick enough to require hospitalization since March 17, and eight of those residents are hospitalized at this time.
Missouri’s state agency for public health is now involved in contact tracing in Christian County.
“Due to the significant increase in the number of cases over the past few days, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is assisting the health department in notifying positive cases,” a statement from Dr. Karen Peak, administrator of the Christian County Health Department reads.
The volume of new cases since Aug. 1, has impacted the speed at which Christian County residents may be notified in someone they have come into close contact with tests positive for COVID-19. There have been 642 Christian County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 since Aug. 1.
“We would like the public to know that The Department of Health and Senior Services staff, the Christian County Health Department staff and the contact tracers are working as quickly as possible to reach out to each positive case and their known contacts; however, with the volume of cases that we are continuing to see, it may be a few days before we are able to reach every individual to complete the investigation,” the health department statement reads.
