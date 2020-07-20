On the same day it announced 14 new lab test-confirmed cases of COVID-19, the Christian County Health Department announced it will stop the practice of announcing low-risk instances of possible public exposure to the public.
The Christian County Health Department is presently monitoring 80 active cases of COVID-19 among Christian County residents, most of whom are riding out their illnesses at home in isolated quarantine. A total of 63 Christian County residents have shifted into the disease’s recovery phase. One Christian County resident, a 69-year-old woman from Highlandville, has died since the pandemic hit Christian County on March 18, 2020.
Low risk exposure announcements, which usually include a date, location and approximate time that a COVID-19-positive patient visited a public place, will no longer happen in Christian County, according to a statement from the health department issued July 17.
Due to the volume of positive cases that we continue to receive and the limited number of staff that we have available to complete investigations, Christian County Health Department will no longer be informing the public of low-risk exposures,” the statement reads. “The health department staff will continue to investigate all positive cases and reach out directly to those individuals who have a known exposure. With the recent significant increase in positive cases, the health department would like to remind the community that at this point-in-time there is a potential for you to be exposed at any public location.”
In order to reduce your risk of contracting the novel coronavirus, the health department recommends everyone:
-Socially distance at least 6 feet from others in public areas.
-If you are unable to socially distance, wear a face mask over your nose and mouth.
-Wash your hands frequently.
-Avoid touching your face.
-Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
-Avoid situations where you can’t practice distancing, such as crowded places or large gatherings.
-Sneeze or cough into a tissue or the inside of your elbow, not your hand.
-Avoid touching frequently-touched surfaces.
-If you feel sick, stay home and seek medical attention by calling your doctor’s office and/or arranging for a telehealth appointment.
