The Christian County Health Department has been approved as a COVID-19 vaccine provider, but that doesn’t mean doses of the vaccine are readily available at the health department.
Vaccines doses are extremely limited for people who qualify for the first part of the first phase of Missouri’s vaccine distribution plan. For the Christian County Health Department, that means that vaccines will only be distributed to people under “Phase 1A,” health care workers, long-term care facility residents and care facility staff.
“We are working actively with healthcare partners to obtain supplies for the next phase (Phase 1B) of vaccine doses,” Dr. Karen Peak, Christian County Health Department Administrator said in a written statement. “However, due to the scarce supply across our region, we are unable to provide a certain date of when those individuals may receive their vaccine.”
Persons who fall under the “Phase 1B group” identified by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services should continue to watch for updates if they wish to receive vaccines through the health department. This group includes public health workers in non-patient facing roles, first responders, emergency management and public works employees and persons who work in the emergency services sector.
Phase 1B started across the state on Jan. 18.
The Christian County Health Department encourages residents to fill out a survey available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BLBL7QC. Survey takers will be placed on a waiting list, and the health department will use the survey results to contact people with further instructions on how to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The health department is unable to provide dates for when vaccines will become more readily available or when the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will allow for shifting to the next phase of distribution.
You can find more general information on COVID-19 vaccination in Missouri, including which phase of distribution you qualify for, by going to http://covidvaccine.mo.gov.
Mercy created a similar online method to facilitate its vaccine distribution process for patients. To determine your eligibility and to register to get a state-supplied COVID-19 vaccine through Mercy, visit http://mercy.net/MOVaccine.
CoxHealth has a similar distribution plan for its staff and patients. You can find out more by going to http://coxhealth.com/covid/vaccine.
“We know there are many questions about this process, and we are still in the early moments of determining the details of what this looks like,” CoxHealth Media Relations Manager Kaitlyn McConnell said in a written statement. “This vaccination process will likely take some time, as the initial supply of vaccine will be very limited compared to the number of patients who are eligible to receive it. Please also be aware that in the coming months, it’s likely that health care organizations will be vaccinating patients in fluctuating periods. There may be times when some entities have vaccine, while others have to pause while additional supplies arrive.”
To date, Christian County has 10 approved COVID-19 vaccine distributors, most of which are commercial pharmacies located in Ozark and Nixa.
