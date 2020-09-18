Cannon Cox kept his dream alive to be a quarterback in high school for Ozark, despite finding himself in a backup role in junior high. Likewise, he’s keeping his dream alive to be a quarterback in college in spite of the curve ball the COVID-19 pandemic threw his way.
Cox is enjoying a breakthrough senior season as the Tigers’ signal-caller entering tonight’s home contest with Willard. But he hoped to attract the attention of college coaches before practices, summer camp and even 7-on-7 sessions began.
Cox was invited to attend the Six-Star Football Camp & Combine in St. Louis in May. Six-Star has burst upon the scene in the Midwest in a big way by providing analysis and reports on college prospects.
Not surprisingly, the Six-Star Camp & Combine was cancelled due to COVID-19.
“It was very disappointing,“ Cox said. “I was looking forward to that.”
Cox finds himself in the same position as countless seniors who missed out on camps, combines and showcases in between their junior and senior years, normally a time to wrap up college plans.
He did make a name for himself as a junior and can provide coaches plenty of game film from last year highlighting his abilities — as a defensive back. He was an All-COC Second-Team selection a year ago.
“I have more film on defense right now, so I think (college coaches) are looking at me as a safety or cornerback,” Cox said. “But I kind of want to play quarterback in college. Getting film and showing out for this year is so important. This is my last year to try to do something great. I put forth the effort over the summer. This is it.”
Cox has Ozark off to a 2-1 start that includes a 51-43 win at defending COC Joplin last week. He passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more to help knock off the Eagles.
He has been a big play waiting to happen. Already, he has been a part of touchdowns passing or rushing that covered 22, 31, 44, 46 and 54 yards.
“He creates a lot of potential problems,” coach Chad Depee said. “With his feet he can hurt you and he does a good job with his ball skills in our triple-option and he can throw the ball downfield.”
Naturally, Cox and his teammates are riding a wave of momentum and they want to add to their winning ways.
“We feel confident in ourselves and what we are capable of doing,” Cox said. “Everyone was so excited (to beat Joplin) and happy to do something Ozark hadn’t done in the past few years. The offense scored, the defense scored and special teams scored. That was amazing. We’re watching film, sticking to our game plan and executing.
“Coach Depee has been talking to us about how we need to get a week better every week and we can’t overlook anybody,” he added. “The last two years Willard has been so tough against us and they’re going to want to beat us. We have to know that and be ready for them.”
Things are going so well Cox hasn’t had a problem giving up his duties on defense. Depee is wanting his starters to play on only one side of the ball as much as possible and has Cox concentrating on his duties at quarterback.
“I miss defense a lot,” Cox said. “But this is what’s best for the team.”
“Quarterback is a different position and I was really pleased how he approached the spring and summer,” Depee said. “This is his opportunity. He’s taken the reigns and I’ve been proud of him.”
Looking back on his junior high days, Cox is proud of himself for showing determination to be behind center. In seventh grade, he wasn’t the starting QB for Ozark’s A Team.
“I was the B Team quarterback,” Cox said. “Ethan Pritchard was the A team quarterback. We’ll joke around about that every once in a while. In eighth grade he moved to A back. I was a receiver in seventh grade, but didn’t feel like that was my position. Once I started at quarterback, I fell in love with it.”
