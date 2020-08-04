The fact Cannon Cox is the favorite to land Ozark’s starting quarterback job isn’t keeping him from being a candidate to repeat as a starting defensive back.
Coach Chad Depee emerged from summer camp open-minded about the possibility of his quarterback playing on both sides of the ball on a full- or part-time basis.
“In a normal situation, we don’t like to play our quarterback two ways all the time,” Depee said. “But sometimes the situation dictates it and sometimes the season and your depth dictates it.”
Cox, a senior, is already well established on the defensive side. He earned an All-COC Second-Team selection as a defensive back last season, while making 74 tackles.
Cox received one start at quarterback last season. In a loss at Webb City, he completed 3-of-8 passes for eight yards and carried the ball nine times for 43 yards. Cox finished the season 10-of-23 passing for 98 yards and one touchdown and rushed 28 times for 165 yards and a touchdown.
Cox ranks as one of the Ozark’s quickest athletes, whether he is trying to break away from an opposing defender or pursuing an opposing ball-handler.
“He could be a good defender for us and he has been a good defender,” Depee said. “He’s very athletic and can be a guy who goes out and makes chunk plays for us and manage our offense. We’ll see how it goes. Obviously, he could help us on both sides.”
Depee expressed a similar sentiment to all of his players during summer camp, hoping to get them to expand their horizons.
“The way we challenge the guys is, ‘Don’t look at yourself at just one position right now, especially you seniors who have been through our program,’” he said. “We want them to find a spot where they can help the team on both sides of the ball, maybe at multiple positions. We want the seniors to lead the young guys and show them we’re not just trying to learn this drill or this position. Let’s understand what is going on, see the whole picture and see where they can help the team.”
