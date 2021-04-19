With Ozark’s Cannon Cox having made a modest 53 pass attempts his senior season last fall, he chose quality over quantity while selling his virtues as a quarterback to college coaches.
“It was a little tough because I didn't have much film of me throwing,” Cox said. “But they knew in our offense we didn't do much throwing. When we did, it worked out and they liked what they saw.”
Cox, who threw nine touchdowns to go along with 932 yards rushing to earn All-COC Third-Team honors as a senior, signed with Avila last week.
The Eagles made a good impression on him from the get-go.
“Avila contacted me and had looked over my film and knew a lot about me before I even went on a visit there,” Cox said. “That brought my attention to them.”
Avila is coming off an 8-1 season in which the Eagles passed the ball more than 30 times a game.
Cox’s reps in practices will obviously include throwing the ball much more than he is accustomed to.
“They like to run the spread and read-option sometimes,” Cox said. “It's going to be different, coming from read-steps and handing off the ball or pulling the ball in to now throwing the ball 500 times a day in practices.”
He is looking forward to his progression in different areas behind center.
“I definitely have room to grow and improve,” Cox said. “My footwork is decent. But there are a few tweaks here and there that I can always get better at. They have one returning senior quarterback (John Jacobs) from Coastal Carolina. I'll be able to learn from him.”
A lifelong Chiefs fan, Cox is excited about living in Kansas City.
“It will be exciting to play on Saturday and then go 10 minutes to the Chiefs' stadium on Sundays,” he said. “I love Kansas City It's going to be fun. There will be a lot of stuff to do. But you've got to study. School will come first.”
