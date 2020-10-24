CARL JUNCTION — A pair of goal-line stands by Carl Junction sent Ozark to a 33-28 defeat Friday.
Ozark (5-4) was stopped short of the end zone on the final play of the game from the Bulldogs' five-yard line. Ethan Pritchard was tackled at the three-yard line.
Carl Junction also denied the Tigers with a goal-line stand in the first half.
Pritchard had touchdown catches of 36 and 62 yards from quarterback Cannon Cox.
Cox had a career-best passing performance, completing 9-of-13 throws for 222 yards.
Ozark trailed throughout, as Carl Junction held a 27-7 third-quarter lead.
The Tigers move on to Class 5 District 6 with a home game against Neosho (0-9). The Ozark-Neosho winner will play at No. 2 seed Webb City (8-1).
