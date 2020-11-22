Not many freshmen have the kind of unofficial high school debut Nixa’s Brenya Crahan enjoyed last week.
During the Eagles’ and Lady Eagles’ Red & White Dual, Crahan edged teammate Kirsten Fugitt 3-1. Fugitt won 28 matches and finished fourth at 125 pounds at State last season.
Not many freshmen also have the high expectations surrounding them that Crahan and others have set for her right off the bat this season.
“I would like to win State this year,” Crahan said somewhat matter of factly.
“I see her winning State this year,” Nixa junior Ashlyn Eli said. “She definitely has more technique and skill than I did when I was a freshman.”
Crahan’s experience is quite extensive. She has already been on the mat for more than 10 years, having started wrestling when she was 4 years old.
“I was there to have fun then,” she said. “I didn’t care if I won or lost.”
As time went by, Crahan drew inspiration by watching her older brother, Cole, compete for the Eagles. He’s a junior this year and won a COC championship at 120 as a freshman two years ago.
“He was a big influence on me,” Brenya said. “I look up to him and wanted to be like him. He works super hard and that’s what got me working hard.”
When the Missouri State High Schools Activities Association first sponsored girls wrestling two years ago, Crahan watched with keen interest as Eli served as a pioneer for the Lady Eagles. Eli was a State runner-up as a freshman and became the program’s first State champion as a sophomore last season.
Crahan practiced occasionally with Eli during ‘open mat’ sessions and is thrilled to now call her a teammate.
“I’m super excited to finally be a part of the girls program and be in the room with Ashlyn and practicing with her,” Crahan said.
Crahan, who will wrestle at either 122 or 127 this season, has won multiple youth state championships. But she leaves no doubt a high school state title would mean more to her.
“(Youth championships) were fun,” she said. “But I’m more looking forward to high school state championships.”
Eli is set to defend her title. After winning a gold medal at 103 last season, she’ll be at 102 this time around in accordance to MSHSAA’s changes in weight classes.
Eli entered practices in a bit of catch-up mode. She didn’t work out much in the off-season, as she took on a job at Golden Corral in Springfield.
“I didn’t go to any of our workouts, except for some open mats,” she said. “When I went to a pre-season Nationals in Illinois, I didn’t do good because I hadn’t been on the mat all summer since I was working.”
Eli's workload is now about being on the mat daily. She gave her two-week’s notice to Golden Corral prior to the start of practices.
“I quit my job to focus on wrestling,” Eli said. “I’m very motivated and ready to compete.”
