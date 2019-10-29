Though the weather was gloomy, Nixa warmed up for the revelry of a Halloween celebration downtown Oct. 26.
Children and adults in costumes meandered through the trick or treat stations at Creepin’ at the Crossroads, an annual haunt hosted by the Nixa Downtown Revitalization Committee.
This year’s event featured food and beverage vendors, live music, a Zumba-inspired rendition of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” a 5K run, trick-or-treating for kids and a more grown up costume party at the Main Event Center.
