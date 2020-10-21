The Missouri Department of Conservation announced it a change to its mandatory sampling requirements for chronic wasting disease (CWD) to voluntary sampling in 30 counties during the opening weekend of this year’s November firearms deer season, including in Christian County.
The change was prompted by ongoing cases and public-health concerns in Missouri regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Hunters who harvest deer on Nov. 14-15 in Christian County will not be required to take their deer to a CWD sampling station, but the stations will be open and sampling is encouraged. The Christian County sampling stations are located at Espy Elementary School in Nixa and at Sparta High School.
The MDC encourages hunters to have their deer sampled on the same day it is harvested.
“CWD represents a great threat to the health of Missouri’s deer and elk herds and to our hunting culture,” said CWD Mandatory Sampling Coordinator Kevyn Wiskirchen. “Sampling deer for CWD allows early detection of the disease and allows for rapid management intervention to slow its spread. Hunters play a critical role in helping MDC find and manage CWD by having their deer sampled.”
The MDC is taking precautions to ensure the health of both staff and the public during CWD sampling. Social distancing will be practiced by MDC staff at all stations. MDC staff will wear gloves and face masks at all times. Hunters and those with them at the station will be asked to remain in their vehicles while their deer undergoes sampling. Hunters will be asked to provide county of harvest, and will not be asked to identify harvest location on a map.
“Although sampling is voluntary this year, to help us detect CWD as early as possible and protect the state’s deer herd, we strongly encourage hunters in CWD Management Zone counties to have their deer sampled at one of our stations on opening weekend, or at other locations throughout the duration of deer season,” Wiskirchen said.
MDC asks hunters and others who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, have recently tested positive for COVID-19, or have a known COVID-19 exposure to refrain from visiting CWD sampling stations.
The Department of Conservation has 71 sampling sites in 30 counties that fall into the Missouri CWD Management Zone: Adair, Barry, Cedar, Chariton, Christian, Clark, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Hickory, Howell, Jefferson, Knox, Linn, Macon, Mercer, Oregon, Ozark, Perry, Polk, Putnam, St. Charles, St. Clair, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Sullivan, Taney, Warren and Washington counties.
CWD is a deadly disease in white-tailed deer and other members of the deer family, called cervids. The disease has no vaccine or cure and eventually kills all cervids it infects. There have been no reported cases of CWD infecting people, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) strongly recommends having deer tested for CWD if harvested in an area known to have the disease. The CDC also recommends not eating meat from animals that test positive for CWD.
MDC will continue to offer statewide voluntary CWD sampling and testing of harvested deer during the entire deer season at select locations throughout the state, including participating MDC offices, cooperating taxidermists, and new freezer head-drop locations. Sampling and test results are free.
Before having deer sampled for CWD, MDC requests the following:
-Field dress and Telecheck deer before arrival at a sampling station.
-Bring the carcass or just the head.
-Position deer in vehicles with heads and necks easily accessible.
-Capes may be removed in preparation for taxidermy before going to a sampling station.
-The person who harvested the deer must be present.
-The hunter’s conservation number will be required, along with county of harvest.
-If using a paper permit, have it detached from the deer for easy access.
-If using the MO Hunting app, have permit and Telecheck information available.
