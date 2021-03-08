Funeral arrangements are through Adams Funeral Home in Ozark. The socially-distanced funeral is on Wednesday, March 10, at 11 a.m. at Schweitzer United Methodist Church in Springfield, with burial following at Weaver Cemetery, Ozark. Masks are required. The service also will be shown on Facebook Live on Doug Serven’s personal Facebook page. The visitation will be at 10 a.m.
Daniel Lynn Serven passed from this world into the loving arms of Jesus Christ on March 3, 2021. He was 74 years old.
Dan was born on Aug. 3, 1946, in Mount Morris, Michigan, to James and Uldene Serven. He was the third of five children. Dan married his beloved wife Donna Jo (Waggoner) Serven on June 15, 1968. He attended Michigan State University. He played on the drumline for the marching band and marched in the Rose Bowl in 1966. On the side, he earned a bachelor’s degree in 1968.
Dan and Donna had two children, Douglas and Denise. Dan moved to Ozark, Missouri, in 1975 to work for his father-in-law at his nursing home, which eventually was renamed Ozark Riverview Manor. Dan bought the business in 1980, and he served as its owner and administrator until his retirement in 2012. During that time, he stewarded the patients and their families, the staff, and everyone who entered the building. He was proud of the years and years of deficiency-free care.
After he sold the nursing home, he entered into a new phase of property management, owning apartment buildings. He worked tirelessly to improve the buildings under his watch, and enjoyed the challenge of learning a new type of business.
Dan loved his children and his grandchildren, especially. He and Donna traveled extensively, exploring new parts of the world and returning to favorites. He enjoyed singing, especially at church and with the Mid-America Singers. He served Schweitzer United Methodist Church wherever he was asked. He sat on numerous boards and agencies. He generously contributed to various causes and was always willing to give his time, treasure, and talent where it was needed. He supported churches, ministries, campus work, and seminarians. He led Bible studies and played racquetball until he moved on to pickleball.
He liked to mow, smoke a cigar, cook gumbo, drive his Corvette, support the MSU Marching Band, and listen to classical music, Pink Floyd and Bruce Springsteen. He tolerated many other side issues, usually happy to play along with a measure of teasing. He rarely watched anything besides what was on the Food Network.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved brother, Gary. He is survived by his two sisters Kay and Marcia, his brother Bruce, his wife Donna, his children Doug and Denise and their spouses Julie and Dean, and his grandchildren and their spouses: Ruth, Adam, Calvin, Madison, Andrew, Anna, Genevieve, and Travis.
Dan prayed Psalm 121, “I lift up my eyes to the mountains—where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth. He will not let your foot slip—he who watches over you will not slumber; indeed, he who watches over Israel will neither slumber nor sleep. The Lord watches over you—the Lord is your shade at your right hand; the sun will not harm you by day, nor the moon by night. The Lord will keep you from all harm—he will watch over your life; the Lord will watch over your coming and going both now and forevermore.”
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dan’s name may be made to Schweitzer United Methodist Church, 2747 E. Sunshine, Springfield, MO 65804 or Springfield Mid-America Singers, 411 N. Sherman Parkway, Springfield, MO 65802.
