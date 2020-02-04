A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, with Dr. Wade Bridges officiating. Burial will follow at Missouri Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
Danny Joe Bussard, father and poppy, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the age of 71. He was born Aug. 21, 1948, in Springfield, the son of Everrett L. Bussard Sr. and Josephine Perryman.
He is survived by his spouse, Rashel Ward-Bussard; five children, Tiffany Taylor, Danny Bussard Jr., Stephany Stafford, Ronisha Bussard and Katie Bussard; seven grandchildren, Kierra Warnken, Chelsey Eudy, Clayton Taylor, Joshua Stafford, Jesse Stafford, Jacob Stafford and Karlie Moss; five great grandchildren, Oakey Warnken, Jaxson Warnken, Colton Eudy, Cassidy Eudy and William Stafford; and ten siblings, Everrett Bussard, Delacy Haynes, Pattie Malicoat, Clifford Morelock, Brenda Lahman, Janice Broom, Teresa Muse, Vicky Andrus and Robert Morelock.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Bobby Hurd and Eddie Bussard; and one sister, Emma Shepard.
Danny was most proud of his family and the 20 years he spent in service to the U.S. Army. He greeted every veteran with a smile and handshake, and always thanked them for their service. He had a huge heart and showed love and kindness to everyone.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Honor Flight of the Ozarks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.