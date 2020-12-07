Funeral services were held Saturday, Dec. 5, at Barnes Family Funeral Home in Ozark with Pastor Buddy Boyd officiating. Burial followed in Sparta Cemetery.
Danny Lee Carmickle, 76, of Sparta passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. He was born April 2, 1944, the son of Chester and Virginia (Jordan) Carmickle. On Feb. 14, 1998, he was united in marriage to Lavonne Kay Davis.
Dan enlisted in the United States Navy on Dec. 29, 1961, proudly serving our country until Dec. 28, 1967, before being honorably discharged. Dan had a love for old cars, he enjoyed showing his old cars, going to car shows, tinkering with cars and lawn mowers and upholstery work.
Dan was preceded in death by his mother Virginia Higgins, sister Linda Snow and granddaughter Amber Brake.
Dan is survived by his loving wife Lavonne Kay Carmickle; four children Karen Eisman and husband Kenny of Sparta, Kim Loveland of Clever, Jimmy Carmickle and wife Kim of Raleigh, North Carolina and Maelynn Brake of Springfield; two step-children Denny Hall and wife Leanna of Sparta and Daren Hall and wife Holly of Springfield; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and loving friends.
Online condolences may be shared at http://www.barnesfamilyfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.