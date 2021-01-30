Ozark’s Blaine Cline and Kyle Flavin were among those in attendance to see Hartville down Kickapoo at the Springfield R-12 Winter Classic a couple weeks back.
Cline enjoyed himself enough that he was back a night later to see Hartville beat Greenwood.
Thus, it wasn’t entirely a coincidence Ozark looked the part of Hartville on Friday, while taking Kickapoo to overtime at the Nixa Invitational Tournament. The Tigers made a good showing of themselves, but ultimately fell short of the upset and succumbed to the Chiefs 65-56.
Ozark and Kickapoo were tied at 48 at the end of regulation. For comparison’s sake, Hartville edged Kickapoo 48-45.
“Hartville is excellent and has been excellent for a long time,” Cline said of the 20-0 Eagles who won the Class 2 state championship a year ago. “We didn’t want to necessarily model our game after them tonight, but did want to control the tempo like they did against Kickapoo.”
“That’s the best team in the area,” said Flavin, also well aware of Hartville’s winning ways. “We wanted to be more controlled tonight, like Hartville is. It definitely worked for us this time. We didn’t do too well against Kickapoo the last time around (a 93-74 defeat). We had a very good offensive game plan for this game.”
As Ozark coach Mark Schweitzer said succinctly, it wasn’t exactly a hard a decision for him beforehand to turn his frenetic, up-tempo Tigers into a half-court, methodical bunch, for this night at least.
“We got beat by 20 points the first time we played them,” Schweitzer said while explaining his strategy switcheroo.
“It wasn’t that we wanted to be slow, we wanted to maximize great looks,” he added. “We had been going through a stretch in which our kids were undisciplined and making bad decisions. I challenged them. We came up with our game plan and talked about all we were going to focus on was being great teammates and competing possession by possession. I thought our kids did that.”
“We had a completely new game plan,” Cline said. “It was questionable if we could execute it. I thought we came out and executed it to darn near perfection.”
Ozark (12-5) owned the tempo from the outset, was on top the majority of the first half and took a 26-21 lead into halftime.
At that juncture, Flavin was well on his way to his finest game as a Tiger on a grand stage. He scored 11 of his game-high 24 points in the second quarter.
Even in defeat, it was a fulfilling night for Flavin. He was quarantined for the Ozark-Kickapoo matchup in December.
“It was horrible and unfortunate to miss that game,” Flavin said. “I was looking forward to it since the summer. I was ready for this game and got in a good rhythm early.”
Flavin hit four 3-pointers and also scored from mid-range and on drives to the bucket.
“I had a balanced attack,” Flavin said. “Whenever they would give me a drive, I’d take it. When they sagged back, I’d shoot. I worked on that in the off-season, mixing up what I do and not just being a shooter. I really wanted to drive and get a mid-range game going. When you have multiple options, you can score so many different ways and not just rely on one way to score. Kids who rely on just one way to score are easy to shut down.”
"He was a difference maker,” Schweitzer said. “He showed out tonight.”
Kickapoo (11-2) came back to even things up, even with its leading scorer, Anton Brookshire, not playing a significant role. He had 14 points, but just four after halftime. Consistently good Isaac Haney led the Chiefs with 24 points.
Cline, who tops Ozark in scoring, was shut out in the first half. He responded with 10 points in the second half.
“I wasn’t worried about getting my shots,” Cline said. “I never wanted to rush myself putting up shots. I wanted to make all the little plays like charges, deflections and taking care of the ball. I thought I did all right in that aspect.”
Cline was as clutch as he could be while driving from the top of the key for a tying layup at the end of regulation.
“I knew time was running out and I had a weak defender on me, so I took him to the hole and finished,” Cline said.
“He attacked the rim. In that situation, that’s exactly what he needed to do,” Schweitzer said.
Analytic-types point to the team that scores first in overtime winning much more often that not. But a Flavin 3-pointer to begin the scoring in extra period bucked that trend. Kickapoo answered with a 3-pointer of its own by Haney and the Chiefs went on to assume a 55-51 lead.
“We knew that whichever team scores first in overtime tends to win,” Cline said. “We got a 3, but then got a little lackadaisical and let Haney hit a 3. They were right back in it and then they went on a run. They hit most of their free throws. It came down a few plays and precise decisions that cost us the game. We couldn’t get a stop.”
Another Flavin 3-pointer with 1:10 remaining made it 55-54, but Kickapoo closed by making free throw after free throw. The Chiefs were 7-of-8 at the foul line in overtime and made 18-of-21 free throws overall in the second half.
Kickapoo outscored Ozark 24-9 at the free-throw line.
Schweitzer feels the Tigers earned the right to be proud of themselves.
“I wish it would have gone differently. But this is the team I knew we had. We hadn’t seen this team (out of us), yet,” Schweitzer said. “Good teams like Kickapoo find a way to win. We’re a good team, too. To get to that next level, we need to find ways to win. I’m confident we can. We’re still growing.
"We haven’t played our best basketball, yet," he added. "We took a step in that direction tonight by being disciplined. All good teams are disciplined.”
Schweitzer noted Ozark can’t quite be compared to Hartville, yet.
“Similar,” he acknowledged when asked to compare his team to Hartville. “Hartville can play up-tempo, press and run or they can slow it down and be disciplined. The problem is we didn’t win tonight, so we can’t say we’re like Hartville because they win games.
“I definitely feel we are on the cusp of figuring out how good we can be and I look for us to get better,” he added.
Ozark meets up with Webb City (11-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday with third place on the line.
Kickapoo 65, Ozark 56 OT
OZARK (56) — Cline 2 5-6 10, Miller 1 0-0 3, Harmon 3 2-2 8, Flavin 9 2-2 24, Whatley 3 0-0 7, Weston 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 9-10 56.
KICKAPOO (65) — Brookshire 4 3-4 14, Haney 7 8-11 24, Brazile 2 2-2 6, Kellog 0 2-2 2, Robinson 2 4-4 8, Doening 2 1-2 5, Lowery 1 4-6 6. Totals 18 24-31 65.
Ozark 9 17 9 13 8 - 56
Kickapoo 7 14 16 11 12 - 65
3-point goals - Flavin 4, Brookshire 3, Haney 2, Whatley, Miller, Cline.
