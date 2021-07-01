Jason Daugherty is out as Nixa’s baseball coach after a stint of four years and three seasons, but will remain at Nixa and will also still be very much around baseball.
A week after tweets from former Nixa players revealed the news of Daugherty not returning as coach of the Eagles, he related his future plans that include teaching and coaching.
Neither Daugherty nor Nixa High School have announced whether he was dismissed or resigned from his post.
Daugherty will continue to teach science at Nixa, will be part of Baptist Bible College coach Randy Merryman’s first-year staff and will assume a coaching role at the Marucci Clubhouse.
Daugherty, who has coached high school ball 19 years and had previous tenures at El Dorado Springs and Springfield Catholic, does not dismiss the possibility he will coach at the high school level again. He owns a 371-134 career record that includes one state championship and three Final Four trips
“It depends how much I miss it and how much I like the college and club atmosphere,” he said. “I also have some other things I would like to do that I was not able to do before. I am kind of a busy-body, which can both be an asset and a curse.”
Daugherty was indeed busy on and off the field while coaching the Eagles. He spearheaded fundraising efforts to build an indoor facility for Nixa’s baseball and softball programs. Also, Nixa’s youth baseball program experienced significant growth on his watch.
“I am proud of the indoor facility,” Daugherty said. “Within my first year, a group of parents helped me raise money to build it. I am proud of the youth baseball program, which has grown from just over 20 kids to roughly 200 kids. I'm proud of our youth baseball camps. We had a ton of positive feedback from our camps and I watched those kids get better over those eight weeks of camp. Running and working those camps was one of my favorite parts of the job,” he added. “Those kids made me laugh at least once every session. In fact, I enjoyed it enough to where I still plan on running camps in the Springfield area (possibly at Marucci).
“I’m also proud of the groundwork we have laid for more youth baseball facilities,” he added. “I’m proud of our efforts to battle Childhood Cancer. We played a game in yellow shoe-laces this past year and young Thatcher Dingus (a childhood cancer survivor) threw out the first pitch. That is one area where I wish I could have done more, and I was actually planning on taking that campaign up a notch in the coming years. Contributing to causes like that is something I would like to do more of in the future. God blessed me with three healthy daughters. Sometimes, we take those things for granted.”
On the field, Daugherty led Nixa to a 64-18 record. It was quite a turnaround from the Eagles’ 37-49 mark in the three seasons prior to his arrival.
Nixa had one of its best teams ever in 2019, as the Eagles were 23-3 and won the COC championship. The Eagles were 18-8 this year.
“There is a ton of talent coming back and there is a winning tradition in place,” Daugherty said. “I expect that Nixa baseball will have some really good years ahead of them.”
Daugherty had four players, Brett Hammit, Ace Akers, Joe Reid and Isaac Mitchell, sign letters of intent with NCAA D-I programs. A slew of other Eagles signed at the NCAA D-II, NAIA and juco levels the past four years. Jaret Nelson became Nixa’s first All-State First-Team selection this spring in 20 years and is widely considered a D-I prospect.
“Obviously, I am proud of our varsity program,” Daugherty said. “We have definitely had success as a team while I was here, but that is not what I cherish the most. It's the grind that we go through to be the best we can be. It's the hours in the cage relentlessly working to be great. The post-win celebrations, hugs, and high fives are forever in my memory, but it's those hours of hard work and time we spent together that mean the most to me. The greatest thing about high school baseball is the relationships that are built.
“We have been very fortunate to have several players go on to play college baseball and receive post-season honors,” he added. “Having those guys come back and visit, work our camps, etc means a lot. There is a bond that I have built with those guys that can't be broken. They are the sons I never had, and we will forever have each other's backs.”
Daugherty’s former players have been forthright in their support of him on social media over the past week.
“The outpouring of support from my current and former players is very much appreciated,” Daugherty said. “Leaving them is the toughest part of this whole thing. However, it's time to move in a different direction.
“I just want my players to know that I will miss them and that I appreciate all the time and effort they have put in over the years,” he added. “I will stay in touch, and if I can help them in any way, I hope they will reach out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.