With current and former Nixa baseball players strongly hinting Jason Daugherty was forced out as the Eagles’ coach, they have made public their support of him.
Tweets over the past week on the subject have had a common theme — Daugherty’s players were happy to call him their coach and not happy to see his tenure come to an abrupt end.
Daugherty coached at Nixa for four years and three seasons. His teams combined for a 64-18 record and two COC championships. The Eagles were 18-8 this year.
Neither Daugherty nor Nixa High School have announced whether he was dismissed or resigned from his post.
“It is a tough pill to swallow seeing coach Daugherty leave the Nixa baseball program,” posted .488-hitting catcher Jaret Nelson, the current face of the Eagles. “He has done great things for my teammates and myself, not only on the field but off. I speak for so many when I say we are deeply sad to see him leave.”
Daugherty arrived at Nixa four years ago. His players pointed to his devotion to the program and themselves as being among his attributes they cherish the most.
“Nixa baseball has been a family for everyone ever since coach Daugherty has arrived,” posted 2020 grad Joe Reid, an Indiana signee his senior year. “On top of doing everything he can for our program to be the best it can possibly be, I have seen him first-hand spend countless hours after practice for anyone seeking help. You will not find another coach more dedicated to his kids and this program. He has positively impacted so many lives and has always led by example. To this day he is someone that I can lean on when I need him whether it’s about baseball or life.”
“Coach Daugherty cares more about Nixa baseball than anyone I’ve ever met,” 2019 grad Hunter Crabtree posted. “He does anything for his players. He pours everything he has into each player. Coach Daugherty has had a major impact in my life and I’m sure I can say the same for many others involved with Nixa baseball.”
Outfielder Sam Russo blossomed as Nixa’s leadoff man by posting a .557 on-base percentage this year. Russo respects Daugherty’s willingness to create his own path and not simply follow someone else’s script.
“There will never be a coach who will put it on the line for you like coach Daugherty did,” Russo posted. “His dedication and work ethic are unmatched. A man who doesn’t care about politics and will do whatever it takes to win, lots of people will miss him, including me and my (family). Coach ‘D’ is the best coach and mentor I have ever had. He deserves the best.”
Other players gave Daugherty perhaps the ultimate endorsement by crediting him for their progress.
“I am truly grateful for everything coach Daugherty and (assistant coach Zach) Leonard have done for me,” posted 2020 grad Evann Long, now at Pitt State. “They’ve made me the person and player who I am today.”
“Nothing but love for ‘Coach D’ and everything he’s done for me over the past four years,” senior infielder Ryan Retone posted.
Former Ozark outfielder Jake Skaggs also had praise for Daugherty.
“He has gone out of his way to help me become a better person and ball player,” posted Skaggs, a 2020 Ozark grad.
Former Nixa outfielder Sal Scalise, a 2020 grad, fears the loss of Daugherty could send the Eagles’ program on a downward spiral.
“I hurt for the future of Nixa baseball, to miss out on a coach who gives 110 (percent) for his players and program,” Scalise posted. “People who work in offices and who’ve never stepped on a baseball diamond should not be managing a baseball program.”
Reid is holding out hope that somehow Daugherty can regain his job. But Daugherty has already accepted coaching positions with Baptist Bible College and the Marucci Clubhouse.
“I really hope (Nixa) reconsiders this decision before the community loses such a great role model and leader,” Reid posted.
