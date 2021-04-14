A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, with full military honors.
Maj. David Arnold White, 62, of Nixa, Missouri, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021 at home. He was born March 10, 1958 in Springfield, the son of Judith Ann (Turner) White and David Eulin White.
As his father traveled for the military, David experienced living in several places. Returning to Springfield, he graduated from Kickapoo High School. He was also a graduate of SMS (Missouri State University). While in college, David became a member of ROTC.
Following graduation, he began his military career as a second lieutenant. David was deployed to Saudi Arabia during Desert Storm before leaving active duty as a captain. Serving in the Army Reserves, David was promoted to major before retiring from civil service for the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).
On Feb. 22, 2005, he and Eloise Vinita Elmer were married in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. In 2014, he and Eloise moved to Nixa to be close to family. David was an amateur radio enthusiast, and enjoyed all technology, including building computers.
Survivors include: His wife, Eloise; his 14-year-old son, David Edward White; his mother, Judith Ann White of Springfield; his father David Eulin White and wife Jan of Athens, Alabama; a brother Tim White and wife, Karen of Alpharetta, Georgia; a step-brother, Sam Wilson of Belize; an aunt, Jean Najafi of Springfield; a niece Amy White; and a nephew, Bradley White.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association in care of Adams Funeral Home, 109 N. Truman Blvd., Nixa, MO 65714.
