If not for the coronavirus outbreak, Ozark's Troy Davidson would have had twice as many coaches gathered around him for a letter of intent signing photo than the typical senior.
Davidson won't have quite the fanfare he deserves, but will enjoy the rare distinction of signing two letters of intent during the NCAA's April signing period next Wednesday. He has committed to play soccer and run track for Southwest Baptist.
"I’ve very fortunate that I’m able to play any sport in college, let alone two. It’s a huge blessing," Davidson said. "A year ago I was wanting to just do track in college. But I loved my senior year of soccer so much that I couldn’t see myself not playing it. Not many kids are able to be a college athlete in two sports. If I have the ability for it, I want to use my abilities.
"I got into a little bit of a problem when I decided I wanted to do both," he added. "It was really up in the air what I was going to do until SBU came along. When they did, I thought both teams are a good fit for me."
The only SBU athlete to take part in two sports this school year was Camdenton grad Natalie Basham. She was on the Lady Bearcats' basketball and track teams.
Davidson, who also played basketball for Ozark through his junior year, is confident he can handle the workload of competing in a sport in college for practically the entire school year. In addition to soccer in the fall and track in the sprint, he'll run during the indoor track season in the winter.
"I’ve been a three-sport athlete growing up and last year during the spring, I was in track and playing club soccer," Davidson said. "So, I don’t think it will be anything I haven’t seen before. I’ll be prepared. It will be hard work and it will be amplified. But I think I’ll be able to handle it."
As a midfielder and forward, Davidson helped Ozark's soccer team to a share of the COC championship his junior season and an outright COC title his senior year. Last fall, he was named to the All-COC First-Team, chosen the All-Class 4 District 10 Co-Player Of The Year and recognized as a Class 4 All-State Second-Team selection.
As a middle-distance runner, Davidson's junior season saw him place ninth in the 800 and run the opening leg on the Tigers' 4 x 800 relay that was 14th at the Class 4 State Track Meet.
He was dearly looking forward to earning a medal this spring.
"I was .05 of a second from medaling in the 800 last year — that’s about as close as you can get," Davidson said. "In the 4 x 800, we have three runners returning. If we find one more runner, we could be a in very good position to get a state medal."
Of course, it remains to be seen if there is a spring sports season, as coronavirus cases continue to rise. The Missouri State High Schools Activities Association's most recent announcement on March 24 revealed its hopes to host an abbreviated spring sports season.
"Whatever MSHSAA decides to do, it will be the right decision. I trust them," Davidson said. "It stinks, with it being my senior year. But I’d rather have people be safe. It’s out of my hands and who know what’s going to happen. I can’t be too upset about whatever happens, considering the state of what we’re all going through."
Davidson reports he has maintained his conditioning since practices were suspended March 13.
"SBU soccer's team has a running app that logs how many miles you run. So, that keeps me accountable," he said. "Also, our track coaches have given us workouts to stay in shape, in case we get some action in."
Davidson's preparation for track factored in his decision not to return to Ozark's basketball team this past winter. He proved himself as a clutch 3-point shooter and valuable defender during his junior year.
Davidson said if somehow he could have known his senior year of track would be in jeopardy, he may have leaned toward shooting hoops, after all.
"Maybe. I hadn’t thought about that," he said. "It could have influenced my decision, if I would have known that would have been my last time wearing an Ozark uniform. But I never saw any of this coming."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.