As part of the Headliner News’ coverage of the 2020 Ozark football season, sports editor Pat Dailey engaged in a Q’s and A’s session with Tigers coach Chad Depee:
Q: Little-known fact about Ozark, as well as Nixa. The Tigers and Eagles are the only COC programs the past two seasons to have increased their wins total from the previous year. Webb City, with another state title, will match its 14 wins from last season.
With many of your current seniors being prominent players each of the past two seasons, what does the progress of your program say about their impact?
Depee: The easiest way I can say it is they left the program better than what they found it. They’ve left something for their younger teammates to build on.
I’m so grateful for them to continuing to stay the course and believe in what we do and believe in each other. Obviously, they are good players, they’re also committed players and good teammates. We’re going to definitely miss them.
Tylr Bolin was a good fullback for us. He made us go. He’s tough, fast and can make a good cut.
I was pleased with (quarterback) Cannon Cox all year long. Cannon has been the leader of our offense. He managed it very well.
I could go right down the list. On offense, you look at kids like (running back) Ethan Pritchard and (defensive back) Thomas Rushing. Both of them played both ways.
(Center) Jacob Wofford had a really good year.
I love that (receiver) Owen Brockman was back out and had some big touchdowns. Garrett Dotson was our physical receiver who was happy about blocking and had his own catches.
Our defense was an improved group from a year ago. They were extremely coachable and wanted to get better each week. Hunter Tennison was a big force on the defensive line. He had help from Luke Hulse and Bragean Patman and Mason Moreland.
We'll miss Rushing. He really has been our utility guy the last two years. Anchored down a linebacker spot for us. Also played a ton of snaps for us as a running back and was a huge factor in our special teams kicking game.
Logan Baldwin was our leading tackler and got better each year.
Colton Casteel and Jace Easley both had four interceptions and along with Avery Voysey I thought our secondary made real strides this year.
Price Webb and Preston Webster both made contributions on the defensive line.
This was great group of guys.
I look forward to seeing these guys go on to their next sport and compete. I hope the things they gained in football, they can take to the other things they do. I’m excited to see the next chapter they encounter.
Q: Ozark’s 6-5 record this season gave the Tigers their first winning record since 2017. What does a winning record in the COC represent?
Depee: It’s a big deal to come into our conference each year and have a winning season. This is great football. We play against great players and great coaches at all these schools.
It takes so much time and effort. It’s a 365-day job for these kids to play on this stage. This is where we want to play.
Q: After enduring a 1-9 record in 2018, do you feel your program can avoid peaks and valleys and be a consistent winner?
Depee: I’m hoping things are on the upward trend. But (ups and downs) are a part of competition.
Playing to the best of our ability is the standard we’re trying to achieve. We say, ‘Let’s control us in what we do and how we do it in the off-season, our practices, film sessions and meetings.’
The goals we want are winning seasons, District championships and the opportunity to play for State championships. But some of those are uncontrollable. We want to be the best us in all facets.
Hopefully, Lord willing, we continue to plug on and get better at what we do and represent our school to the best of our ability.
Q: How will you remember this season’s team?
Depee: This is a really good group of kids I love to be around. They’ve made each other better and made us better.
These kids came through in this crazy season. They battled obstacles. Each and every week presented some type of adversity. Any time something came along, they handled it in stride. They came out of the locker room every day and kept practicing hard. They took a shot at it every day. That’s hard to do for us adults, much less being teen-age kids. I’m so proud of them for what they have accomplished.
Q: How did things go at the junior-varsity and freshman levels?
Depee: I was very pleased with our sub-varsity guys this year. They had good seasons. I’m very excited about what is coming up. They’re getting better at what we do. I’m confident those kids will grow and have a great off-season. They will need to fill some big shoes.
