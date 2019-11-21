Four Christian County deputies are being treated for exposure to an undetermined hazardous substance.
Members of the Springfield Fire Department Hazmat team, in full gear, went into the Christian County Circuit Court building just after 4 p.m. on Thursday to retrieve a purse believed to contain a harmful material.
The circuit court building, the newest of the three buildings on the Christian County courthouse campus, was evacuated after deputies working court security duty suffered adverse reactions. One deputy was rushed to a Springfield hospital.
Sheriff Brad Cole said that a woman entered the building at about 2 p.m. and presented a purse at the security checkpoint just inside the main entrance.
“The deputy that opened the purse was overcome with some kind of substance that was in the purse. The deputy collapsed, and was later taken to the hospital by ambulance,” Cole said. “She is stable, conscious and alert.”
After that, another security officer who had been manning the doors and the metal detector and two deputies who rendered first aid to their co-worker began to show symptoms of “some kind of exposure,” Cole said. The sheriff said some of the deputies had shortness of breath, and one of the deputies had a rash breakout on their skin.
The woman who brought in the purse has been arrested and quarantined in the Christian County Jail. Cole said she does not appear to be suffering from any medical issues.
The hazmat team will retrieve the purse and attempt to determine what the substance in the purse that caused the deputy to collapse is.
“They were not able to identify what the substance is at this time. It will be sent off to the lab, the crime lab, for identification, but those results will be a while before they come back,” Cole said.
At the recommendation of the hazmat team and the Ozark Fire Protection District, Christian County will bring in a specialized cleaning team to clean the building before any courtroom employees are allowed back inside. Cole said that the cleaning will likely occur overnight, allowing for business to resume Friday.
