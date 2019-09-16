When walking the campus grounds near Sparta Elementary with school superintendent Rocky Valentine, it’s hard not to join in his enthusiasm.
“We are excited. We are really excited,” Valentine said.
A piece of land near the intersection of Missouri Highway 125 and Division Street once housed a mobile building. In the not-so-distant future, it will be home to an early childhood learning center with a facade that will be Sparta’s forward face to many people who come in and out of town each day.
Bids are now being accepted for construction of a tornado safe community room on the Sparta Elementary/Sparta Middle School campus. The building in Sparta will be made into an early childhood learning center capable of serving as a tornado shelter according to standards set by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Contractors will have until Oct. 3 to submit bids. The Sparta Board of Education will open the bids and may select a contractor by mid-October.
Construction will be funded largely through a $1.4 million federal grant, and the Sparta R-III School District is responsible for a 25 percent match, or about $350,000. The school district’s costs will climb some because of some building costs not covered by the federal grant. Valentine gave air conditioning as an example.
Valentine stressed that the school district has planned for and will be able to afford its share of the project. There are no plans to approach voters for funding in the form of a property tax levy increase at this time.
It’s difficult to discuss the overall cost of construction before any construction bids have come in.
“What’s market value or market price right now? It’s probably a little bit higher than we want it to be, but we’ll wait and see,” Valentine said. “We have a number in our head. That’s why there is some bid alternate work in there, we won’t do it if it doesn’t come under budget.”
The interior will have two preschool classrooms, a larger multipurpose meeting room and a hallway with nooks where students can store their belongings or even sit down to read.
The opposite side of the building has office space for administrators and central office employees, though that portion of the project is included as a bid alternate. That means that the classrooms and the multipurpose meeting room are the top priority.
“If the bid comes in too high, we’ll either try to do it ourselves or just wait on it,” Valentine said.
The 3,000-square foot room is roughly the size of three classrooms.
“We’re not going to be rolling the balls out and playing dodgeball in there,” Valentine joked.
Instead, the room will be a place where teachers can gather student groups together, where teachers can hold meetings, where community group meetings could be held, and where the residents of Sparta can take shelter in the event of a tornado warning.
Sparta, a town with a population of 1,900 inside the city limits, has no FEMA-designated storm shelter. The closest public shelters are in Chadwick or Ozark.
When FEMA awarded the grant in March 2019, architects from Sapp Design planned and draw blueprints for the building. SEMA and FEMA must both sign off on the Sparta project plans before construction can begin.
“These building projects don’t really become real until you start seeing some renderings and different things like that, and then you’re like, ‘Wow, this is really starting to happen,’” Valentine said.
The school district has been pursuing the tornado safe room project since 2016. It then applied for the funding in 2017.
“We have a year of waiting. It was dead in the water at one point in time, and then it was about this time last year where we got a call and they were like, ‘Oh, by the way, it’s still alive,’” Valentine said.
The project also calls for a small parking lot to be placed to the north of the new building. Valentine said he has worked through the planning phases to protect as many trees on the property as possible. The nearby Sparta High School softball field will also be undisturbed by construction.
Community safe rooms are specially designed and engineered structures, built to withstand 250 mile per hour winds, often utilizing 14-inch precast concrete and steel-reinforced doors. Walls and roof sections are capable of withstanding impacts from windborne debris that can act as missiles.
Missouri currently has 218 completed safe rooms across the state, 141 of which are in schools, utilizing Federal Emergency Management Agency hazard mitigation grant funds. In all, the completed projects and those being designed and constructed in the state would be capable of protecting more than 232,000 Missourians.
The FEMA Pre-Disaster Mitigation grant program provides 75 percent funding for approved safe room projects, which rises to 90 percent for communities meeting small size and low income levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.