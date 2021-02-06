Ozark’s Madison Satterly looks back to when she picked up volleyball for the first time and figures her parents thought she was simply going through a fad.
“Honestly, I don’t think my parents ever would have thought I would be playing in college or even make our high school team,” she said.
Beating the odds while playing catch-up her entire career, Satterly blossomed as a senior for Ozark last fall, leading to her signing with Southwest Baptist this week.
“I’ve worked so hard from a young age to accomplish this goal,” Satterly said during her signing ceremony. “I didn’t start playing volleyball until the fifth grade. I didn’t know what volleyball was. I started playing in a rec league and was still learning.
“I had to learn fast,” she added. “I went to lessons for help. Eventually, I got there.”
Satterly developed a niche as a standout server. She led Ozark last season with 38 aces and had a .955 serving percentage. During the Lady Tigers’ Grand Slam Tournament, she netted 10 aces and served for 15 straight points against Jefferson City.
At the net, Satterly posted 128 kills and 49 blocks, including 13 solo swats. She was a six-rotation player much of the season and also recorded 248 serve receptions and 204 digs.
She hopes her serving will also be a strength at SBU.
“It’s great to (apply) pressure at the service line,” Satterly said.
Satterly plans to major in education with possible plans to coach.
“I’ve thought about coaching,” she said. “But my number one goal is to help little kids learn.”
