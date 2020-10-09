Falling in line with Jacob Kronebusch’s unpredictable past, Ozark coach Chad Depee can’t predict where the Tigers sophomore will play in the future.
“We'll be battling on both sides for him. The offensive and defensive coaches will both be wanting him,” Depee said as Ozark (4-2) prepared this week for its trip to Neosho (0-6) tonight. “That's the nice thing about him, he's a versatile kid and can play on either side of the ball.”
Kronebusch has proven to be a natural at both outside linebacker and running back. He’s been involved in two of the biggest plays of the season for Ozark, having recovered a fumble on defense and running 88 yards for a touchdown in Week Three at Joplin and breaking loose on offense for an 85-yard touchdown run last week against Nixa.
No one could have guessed Kronebusch would be making such an impact three years ago, when he still hadn’t started his football career, or two years ago, when he was an offensive lineman.
“I didn't expect this at all,” Kronebusch said.
The budding Tigers star had never strapped on shoulder pads through his seventh-grade year. It wasn’t until he was in eighth grade that he finally decided to step onto the gridiron, thanks to some prompting from the fathers of teammates Cash Morgan and Brady Dodd.
“I was looking for something to play and enjoy rather than sitting at home during the fall not doing much,” Kronebusch said. “It had crossed my mind to play a couple of times but I never acted on it until Cash Morgan's dad and Brady Dodd's dad told me, 'You need to play football.' I needed that extra little push because I was kind of nervous about it, since I had never played before. They were all more advanced than I was. But it's ended up going pretty good.
“I didn't really want to play jayvee this year. But if I did, I would have understood with how many seniors we have,” he added. “I’m happy with how much progress I've made.”
Kronebusch initially was tried out at left tackle in the eighth grade. He made the very unusual transition from offensive line to offensive backfield upon being moved to running back as a freshman. He was assigned to defense for the first this season and placed at the ‘Bear’ position in Ozark’s defense as a hybrid of sorts, a linebacker and defensive end.
Kronebusch started on defense the first five weeks of this season and was in on 11 tackles, including two stops for a loss. His most memorable play, of course, was his fumble recovery and touchdown at Joplin.
“I remember (the ball) falling into my hands and then thinking, 'Go!' That's all I thought about,” Kronebusch said. “At the end, I thought I was going to get caught. But I managed to find a next gear, thank God.”
Kronebusch was shifted to offense last week versus Nixa in the Backyard Brawl as a replacement for Tylr Bolin at running back. He responded with 120 yards rushing on 16 carries.
Kronebusch’s 85-yard touchdown run through the middle of the Eagles’ defense kept the Tigers from being shut out. It’s the longest play Nixa has allowed all season.
“We'd been running that play for a lot of the game and hoping it would work. Finally, it opened up,” Kronebusch said. “It was right up the middle and I bounced outside. The lineman hit the linebacker that had been hitting me all game.
“I was happy we were able to get some points on the board,” he added. “If we would have got shut out, we'd never hear the end of it.”
Kronebusch has endeared himself to Depee for both his play and his attitude.
“He's come in and filled whatever role we've needed him to. He’s been on defense, but we needed him on the offensive side last week and he came in and battled,” Depee said. ‘That's what I love about him. He's a 'Yes sir' 'No sir' kid. I'm proud of his effort. He trains hard, works hard and is a great team guy.”
With Ozark due to lose most of its skill-position players on offense to graduation, Kronebusch figures to land on offense in the future. He’ll accept his role, no matter which side of the ball he is on.
“Personally, I'm more a fan of defense. I like being able to hit people,” Kronebusch said. “But offense isn't bad. It's fun to carry the ball and get yards.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.