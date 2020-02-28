Detective Matt Sloan is Nixa’s 2019 Officer of the Year Award winner.
Maj. Chad Tennis, the deputy chief of the Nixa Police Department, explained that the award recipient is chosen by police administrators.
“This honor is awarded to an officer who has consistently exemplified the mission, vision and values of the Nixa Police Department during the entire calendar year,” Tennis said.
Sloan was recognized for his ability to work with crime victims and crime suspects from varying walks of life, often through traumatic and sensitive situations.
“One of his greatest attributes is his compassion for others and his adept at communicating with others in ways that we can understand,” Tennis said of Sloan. “Det. Sloan sees when someone else is overwhelmed, and has stepped in, willing to accept the additional time and caseload to help other detectives and officers in the department. This behavior is part of what makes him a great team player.”
Tennis said Sloan has also done well to strengthen the Nixa Police Department’s relationship with its partner agencies, including groups like the Child Advocacy Center.
“Det. Sloan has come to be known as the go-to person concerning our department’s highest-priority cases, such as child victim and sexual assault cases,” Tennis said. “Det. Sloan has a reputation for treating all victims and suspects with dignity and respect, in a professional and compassionate manner.”
At a Nixa City Council meeting Feb. 24, the police department recognized Sloan and handed out seven additional awards for 2019.
The Award of Merit is given to police officers who perform, “exceptional work above and beyond the call of duty.”
Cpl. Rob Seiner, Cpl. Dennis Acox, Cpl. Jeremiah Tayman and Officer Justin Henderson all received the Award of Merit for acts they performed in 2019.
Tayman, in particular, was commended for work he did at the scene of a homicide investigation that led to the arrest of Todd Blankenship, who is charged with four crimes in connection to the death of Staci Whiteley. Blankenship is in jail in Platte County awaiting trial on a change of venue. He is charged with first-degree murder.
The Nixa police also recognized Henderson with a life saving award. Henderson was off duty at the time he noticed something wasn’t right at a neighbor’s house. Henderson ended up helping his neighbor during a medical emergency by rendering aid and keeping her conscious until more emergency personnel arrived to help.
Officer Travis Rupp also received a life saving award for performing CPR and reviving a man who had a medical emergency while dining out at Coyote’s Nixa Grill.
Officer Johnny Williams received the Award of Marksmanship, which is given annually during a training simulation in which officers have to demonstrate shooting proficiency through a scenario that forces them to fire their service weapons at several targets. Williams is a three-time winner of the marksmanship award, and he has now won it in back-to-back fashion.
“Everybody on this list is very deserving, and they’ve done a tremendous job,” Nixa Police Chief Joe Campbell said.
