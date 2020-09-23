Diaper Need Awareness Week

COVID-19 helped turn what was already a shortage into an even more challenging problem in southwest Missouri.
For families in need, it can be difficult to have an adequate supply of diapers on hand to keep babies clean, dry, healthy and happy. The Nixa City Council endorsed a proclamation from Mayor Brian Steele proclaiming Sept. 21-27 as Diaper Needs Awareness Week in Nixa.
“Diaper need is a huge problem here in the area, and we are doing everything we can to supply diapers to local agencies, who then supply them to the public who need them,” Katy Spencer, development specialist with Diaper Bank of the Ozarks said.
Diaper Bank of the Ozarks is based in Springfield and serves as a hub that provides diapers for charitable organizations and church ministries to distribute throughout southwest Missouri. In Christian County, the diaper bank works closely with Least Of These food pantry in Ozark.
There are no government programs that provide assistance for the purchase of diapers. Diaper Bank of the Ozarks donates more than 70,000 diapers each month to its 86 partner organizations, helping an average of 1,800 babies each month.
Find out more about Diaper Bank of the Ozarks at http://diaperbankoftheozarks.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.