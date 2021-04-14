Ozark’s Maddy Spies and Raegen Dickinson both spent time serving as backup catchers for former Lady Tigers star Nya Morgan and feel that experience helped make them college prospects.
Spies has signed with Central Methodist and Dickinson with Westminster. At their signing ceremony, they were happy to give a nod to Morgan, now playing at Southwest Baptist.
“Nya was a big influence for both me and Reagan,” Spies said. “She took us under her wing.”
“Nya was a big help with a lot of things,” Dickinson said. “She was good at leading us to this point.”
The chance to play in college has been a dream for Dickinson for about as long as she can remember.
“I knew as soon as I started playing that’s what I wanted to do,” she said. “I knew I wanted to play for as long as possible. I’m so thankful for this opportunity to open up for me.”
Dickinson served as Ozark’s starting catcher the past two seasons. She batted .333 with four home runs and 27 RBIs as a senior.
Defensively, she has the reputation of being an exceptional framer.
“I want to bring a lot to the table (at Westminster), but know there will also be more catchers who will also bring a lot,” she said.
Spies overcame a variety of injuries during her Ozark career.
“Injuries were my biggest obstacle,” she said. “Getting to this point, I’m proud that once I got knocked down, I came back even stronger.”
Spies’ senior season saw her hit .372 with a home run, 14 RBIs and 29 runs scored. She received All-COC honorable mention recognition.
Spies will offer Central Methodist versatility. She was primarily an outfielder for the Lady Tigers, but considers catcher her natural position.
“I like being able to play so many positions,” Spies said. “It’s a confidence boost to know that wherever I go, I’m going to be able to play that position well."
